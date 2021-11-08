Barcelona superstar expected to be ruled out for 4-6 weeks due to injury

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati is set to be out of action for four to six weeks after suffering an injury in the Blaugrana's 3-3 draw with Celta Vigo. The Spaniard had only returned to action a few weeks ago after a lengthy absence due to a serious knee injury.

According to Catalunya Radio, Fati is likely to be ruled out for at least a month. The youngster was taken off in the first half against Vigo after he had opened the scoring on the night.

Fati scored in the fifth minute in Barcelona's 3-3 draw away at Celta Vigo. The La Liga giants raced to a 3-0 lead in the first half. Celta Vigo pulled one back early in the second half, and further reduced the deficit in the 74th minute. Former Liverpool striker Iago Aspas then scored a dramatic equaliser in the sixth minute of second-half stoppage time. That helped his side claim a share of the spoils.

Ansu Fati has been one of the shining lights at Barcelona since making his debut for the club in the 2019-20 season. He scored eight goals in 33 appearances in his debut campaign, and was expected to enjoy a breakout season in 2020-21.

However, that did not happen, as Fati tore his meniscus against Real Betis in November. The 19-year-old returned to action at the start of this season. He scored four goals in just eight appearances across competitions before suffering an injury against Celta Vigo.

Fati's injury has added salt to Barcelona's wounds. The Blaugrana are enduring a massive injury crisis in attack. Sergio Aguero has been ruled out for three months after undergoing a 'cardiological evaluation', while Ousmane Dembele is out with a hamstring injury.

Barcelona could prioritise the signing of a forward in January

Barcelona were left desperately short of attacking options after the departure of Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi this summer. The Blaugrana failed to sign adequate replacements for the star duo.

The injuries suffered by Aguero, Dembele and Fati has left the club in crisis. New manager Xavi Hernandez is, therefore, likely to invest in a new striker in January.

Manchester United strikers Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial have been linked with a move to Camp Nou after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford in recent months.

