Barcelona superstar reveals how he convinced Frenkie de Jong to reject a move to Manchester United in the summer

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has revealed the role he played in convincing Frenkie de Jong to turn down a move to Manchester United last summer. The Dutch midfielder was heavily linked with a potential reunion with Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

De Jong, 25, was the Red Devils' top transfer target throughout the summer. However, the midfielder remained at the Nou Camp and has been a prominent member of Xavi's midfield this season.

Reports claimed that the Premier League giants agreed on an €85 million deal with Barca.Ter Stegen touched on De Jong's situation when speaking ahead of Barcelona's clash with Manchester United in the Europa League Playoffs on Thursday (February 16). He claims to have urged his teammate not to join Ten Hag's side, telling the Times:

"I was hoping he would stay because this is the type of player I want to have in my team. There were many rumours, discussions and whatever but I am just happy that he is here and I don’t want him to leave."

De Jong has featured 26 times across competitions, scoring two goals and contributing an assist. Ter Stegen continued by joking about the lengths he would go to ensure that the midfielder remained with the Blaugrana:

"I want to make very clear, when I talked to him I tried to [make him stay]. One day I will just put him in something here [he pretends to tie a rope around a chair leg] to keep him here always. I hope he will be here for a long time."

De Jong had always stated his intentions to stay at the Nou Camp. However, Barcelona's financial issues were pointing towards the player potentially leaving and joining Ten Hag at Manchester United.

The Dutch midfielder previously played under Ten Hag at Ajax, impressing with three goals and four assists in 59 games. However, he will come up against his former manager for the first time when the two sides meet on Thursday evening.

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford pulled out of Barcelona transfer in 2019

Marcus Rashford was linked with Barca in 2019.

Rashford has been on fire for Manchester United this season, scoring 21 goals in 34 matches across competitions. He will be the Red Devils' danger man for their encounter with Barcelona in the Europa League playoff.

However, the English attacker could have been playing for the hosts on Thursday as he was close to a move to the Nou Camp in 2019. Mundo Deportivo reports that Rashford was being lined up by the Blaugrana. He was 21 at the time and had 18 months left on his contract. However, he reportedly decided against joining the Catalan giants as he wasn't sure the move was at the right time in his career.

Rashford has since scored 114 goals in 337 appearances at Manchester United. He has won the UEFA Europa League, the FA Cup, and the League Cup.

Poll : 0 votes