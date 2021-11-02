"I'm well and in good spirits" - Barcelona superstar Sergio Aguero posts reassuring message after being ruled out for 3 months

Sergi Barjuán's start as Barcelona manager took a scary turn when he was compelled to withdraw Sergio Agüero immediately after the player struggled to breathe. During the 41st minute into the game, the player felt sudden chest pains in Barcelona's LaLiga Santander match with Alaves.

The medical team rushed the 33-year-old striker to hospital to tend to his unforeseen ailments. Several tests were carried out on the Argentine, looking for signs indicating if anything was critical of his heart. Fans at Camp Nou were worried as the situation was reminiscent of the unforgettable scenes witnessed during Euro 2020 with Christian Eriksen.

It is never a good sign when a player is experiencing an unusually visible discomfort in the middle of the pitch. Fortunately, due to the attentive immediate response from the paramedical staff, any possible catastrophe was avoided.

Barcelona has confirmed that Agüero will be under medical supervision and remain unavailable for at least three months. A cardiology examination carried out on Saturday shed some more illumination on the condition.

"Barcelona player Kun Aguero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr. Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and, during the next three months, the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process." - Barcelona said in a statement.

Agüero is thankful to the concerned Barcelona fans

For the first time, the man got the opportunity to express himself after the scare his countless fans witnessed. The entire football fraternity has shown their solidarity as several of the renewed global stars from all over the world has wished Agüero for a speedy recovery.

Agüero took to social media to thank all his fans for their messages of love and support in a time of dread. He wrote:

"I'm well and in good spirits to face the recovery process, I want to thank you all for the messages of love and support which have made my heart stronger today."

The Barcelona striker has been diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia - something the player is said to have a medical history with. Norberto Debbag, an Argentine cardiologist, helped explain what that terminology means to a layman.

"An arrhythmia can be studied within 24 hours and the diagnosis will already be in place. Ventricular ones are the most complicated because there is damage to the structure of the heart, whilst Atrial arrhythmias are more benign, which can be solved with medication." - explains doctor Debbag.

Cardiac arrhythmia isn't a life-threatening condition, but it acts as an indication of an underlying condition that concerns the heart of an individual. Especially for athletes, their cardiovascular wellbeing is of prime priority.

