Barcelona to target 25-year-old midfielder if they fail to land Bernardo Silva - Reports

Amidst the multiple names Barcelona are looking to bring to Camp Nou this summer, Manchester City's Bernardo Silva is expected to be one of their high-profile signings. However, if Silva doesn't end up at the Camp Nou, the Catalans have already devised their plan B. Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler is Xavi Hernandez's second-choice target.

El Nacional reports that Barcelona president Joan Laporta has personally gotten in touch with Pep Guardiola and asked him to facilitate the transfer. Silva has decided to leave England this summer, asking Manchester City to allow him to begin negotiations with interested clubs.

However, whether the Spanish giants are able to land Silva depends on one player within their own ranks. The Spanish outlet suggests that Barcelona have decided to offload Frenkie de Jong, and his sale is expected to generate significant cash for the club.

If the Dutch international cannot be sold, then the signing of the Manchester City ace will not be feasible for the Blaugrana. They have set the asking price for De Jong at €85 million and are counting on both Manchester United and Man City to sign the midfielder.

BarçaTimes @BarcaTimes #ESP 🎙| Eric: “Bernardo Silva is a great player with amazing talent, he is able to play in many positions, he is someone I personally admire and above all I admire what he offers on the pitch, he is a cruel player.” #fcblive 🎙| Eric: “Bernardo Silva is a great player with amazing talent, he is able to play in many positions, he is someone I personally admire and above all I admire what he offers on the pitch, he is a cruel player.” #fcblive #ESP 🇪🇸

Story continues below ad

Erik ten Hag is actively pursuing the idea of a reunion with the former Ajax midfielder and is considering his signing as a 'statement' on the Red Devils' behalf. Letting go of Silva, on the other hand, would leave a vacant space in Guardiola's squad and Barcelona would be happy to sell De Jong to City in return.

Xavi's priority is the Portugal international but a deal for Valencia's Soler could be more cost effective. El Nacional claims that the 25-year-old is ready to play for the Catalans for a lesser salary than De Jong currently earns. Soler is known for linking well with his teammates and contributing effectively in build-up play.

Like the Manchester City star, Soler also has an end product to his game, with the midfielder scoring 12 goals and providing five assists in 38 appearances for Valencia this season.

Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski spells the end of his time at Bayern Munich

Story continues below ad

If the Blaugrana are able to crack a deal for Robert Lewandowski, then he will undoubtedly be their most high-profile signing of the summer. They could feel more positive about getting a deal done for him now that the player himself has said that he wants to quit Bayern Munich.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



Barcelona are still working on it with his agent Pini Zahavi, three year deal already agreed… waiting for Bayern. Robert Lewandowski tells SkyDe on his future: “The time will come to give information. Soon it will be possible to say more”, he said to @Plettigoal Barcelona are still working on it with his agent Pini Zahavi, three year deal already agreed… waiting for Bayern. Robert Lewandowski tells SkyDe on his future: “The time will come to give information. Soon it will be possible to say more”, he said to @Plettigoal. 🚨🇵🇱 #FCBayernBarcelona are still working on it with his agent Pini Zahavi, three year deal already agreed… waiting for Bayern. https://t.co/46Gb6D5Aeo

In an interview to SPORT, the Polish striker did not disclose whether the transfer to Barcelona was at a concrete stage. However, he did clarify that he would not be at Bayern Munich next season. Lewandowski said:

"It's a big question if I'm optimistic about my move to Barça. I don't like being in this situation. What is certain at the moment is that my era at Bayern is over. I don't see any chance of continuing my career at this club. I hope that they don't keep me just because they can."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far