Barcelona target hails former Blaugrana star Neymar Jr as his idol amid transfer rumours

Barcelona target and young Brazilian striker Vitor Roque has named Neymar Jr as his role model. Speaking to Diario AS, the talented youngster, who plays for Brazilian club Athletico Paranense, expressed his admiration for the current Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) winger.

Speaking about Neymar, he said:

"He’s a player in the national side that has shown his quality over the last years, ever since he was at FC Barcelona and now at PSG. It would be a source of pride and another dream come true to play alongside him."

When asked about his future and his favored destination in Europe, Roque was modest, saying:

"I prefer to focus on the present instead of the future, because today is more important than tomorrow. My future is in the hands of God, so I am going to keep working with humility. My future will be a result of the work I do today.

"I try not to think about things that go on off the pitch. I don’t have a preferred club. I think that right now, Paranaense is the best fit for me."

Roque is one of the most sought-after talents in world football. The 18-year-old burst onto the stage with his wonderful performances in the under-20 South American Championship. He led Brazil to the title with six goals alongside Andrey Santos, another promising youngster who has already signed for Chelsea.

A report published by Spanish outlet Relevo earlier this month suggested that Barcelona were highly interested in the player. Despite their tough financial situation, the La Liga leaders are looking to sign Roque as a backup to Robert Lewandowski. A fee in the range of €40 million plus add-ons has been discussed.

Barcelona remain interested in Atletico Madrid winger

Yannick Carrasco could be on the move in the summer.

Barcelona have held their interest in Atletico Madrid attacker Yannick Carrasco. According to journalist Toni Juanmarti, the Blaugrana are still looking to bring the player to Camp Nou after failing to secure his signing during the January transfer window.

The report added that during the negotiations between the clubs that saw Memphis Depay join Los Colchoneros, a fee of €9 million was accepted. However, the deal fell through after Atletico jacked up the price.

Now, the La Liga leaders are ready to revisit negotiations but are unwilling to pay over €9-10 million for the player.

With the departures of Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres likely, the addition of Carrasco will provide Barcelona with a direct threat on the left wing. The Belgian has six goals and two assists in 33 appearances for Atletico this season.

