"Barcelona are tempted" - Fabrizio Romano provides fresh transfer update on PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi is neither in talks with his current club nor with Barcelona regarding his contract situation, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Messi, 35, left the Catalan giants last summer after his boyhood club were unable to extend his contract due to financial problems. He joined the Parisians on a free transfer after penning a two-year deal with an option to extend by another year ahead of the 2021-22 season.

With his current contract at PSG set to expire next summer, the former Newell's Old Boys player has been linked with a return to Camp Nou.

According to SPORT, the top brass at Barcelona are in agreement over their stance on re-signing the left-footed forward. However, the Xavi Hernandez-coached outfit has to ensure they have the financial bandwidth to accommodate the player's wages if he does come on board.

In his column for Caught Offside (via Le10Sport), Romano shed light on the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's situation in Paris. He wrote:

"The rumors about Lionel Messi continue, but as I have mentioned many times, he will not decide his future until 2023. He plans to speak with his family, his lawyers, and everyone around him. He is not currently negotiating with Barcelona, nor with PSG for a new contract."

Romano clarified that the player is not interested in holding talks about his future until after the end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He added:

"Barcelona are tempted to try to bring him back and PSG are also ready to make him an offer to keep him longer. But negotiations will have to wait. For now, Messi is focused on the current season and the World Cup, before making a decision in 2023."

Under new Parisians manager Christophe Galtier, the attacker has been in explosive form this season. He has registered 16 goal contributions in 14 appearances across all competitions.

PSG star Lionel Messi feels settled amid Barcelona rumors, says journalist

Speaking to Le Parisien, reputed journalist Guillem Balague provided insight into Lionel Messi's current state of mind in Paris. He said (via Paris Fans):

"He's happy as he has never been! Things are going well on the pitch, the team has adapted to him, or rather he has his hand in the game. He feels a certain form of freedom in what he can do."

He continued:

"Apart from his minor injury at the moment, he feels good, sharp, has done real pre-season preparation. All the things that held him back last season no longer exist today. He has a free spirit."

Messi is next expected to feature in PSG's upcoming Ligue 1 clash against AC Ajaccio at the Stade Francois Coty on Friday (October 21).

