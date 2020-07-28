In a recent interview with Colombian channel Win Sports TV, Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal claimed that he is aware of the club's precarious situation in the transfer market and may leave Barcelona in the coming months.

The Chilean midfielder is admired by the Barcelona fanbase but has not had the best of seasons at the Catalan club. Vidal is one of the senior members of the squad and shares an excellent relationship with Barcelona captain Lionel Messi.

"Sigo y me gusta el fútbol colombiano, jugar en algún equipo de Cali sería muy bueno" Arturo Vidal #PrimerToque pic.twitter.com/46fnECXHzm — Win Sports Tv 💪🏠 (@WinSportsTV) July 28, 2020

Arturo Vidal claimed that he is open to the possibility of a move away from Barcelona mentioned Colombia as a potential destination. Vidal has played for several European giants and is likely to leave Barcelona after the club's Champions League campaign.

"I like Colombian football and playing in a team in Cali would be very good."

The Chilean midfielder has had a disappointing campaign and has failed to inspire Barcelona to La Liga glory. Vidal is known for adding an element of directness to Barcelona's fluid style of play but has largely failed to make his presence felt since the La Liga restart.

Arturo Vidal casts doubt over Quique Setien's future at Barcelona

Arturo Vidal may leave Barcelona in the coming weeks

Arturo Vidal also gave his two cents on Barcelona's decision to hire Quique Setien midway through the La Liga season. The Catalan club was unhappy with Ernesto Valverde's reign at the club and replaced him with the former Real Betis coach in an attempt to revive Barcelona's exciting style of play.

While Setien has managed to improve some areas of Barcelona's gameplay, the results have not yet reflected a positive change at the club. Arturo Vidal has claimed that the abrupt change in the management came as a shock to Barcelona's players.

"It is time to think about whether or not we are going to continue with the same coach, if the players continue. Barcelona have to demonstrate why they are the best in the world."

"Cuando estás en Barcelona la gente quiere títulos, hemos trabajado muy poco con Setien y cuando se acabe la temporada debemos elegir muy bien el futuro de Barcelona" Arturo Vidal #PrimerToque pic.twitter.com/tHn8iGYfcu — Win Sports Tv 💪🏠 (@WinSportsTV) July 28, 2020

Barcelona has to improve ahead of the Champions League clash against Napoli. The Catalans are likely to face Bayern Munich if they overcome the Italian side and face a string of difficult tests in the European competition.

The Barcelona board has made its intentions clear ahead of the upcoming transfer window and has laid out a plan to reduce the average age of a relatively old Barcelona squad.

The likes of Ivan Rakitic and Samuel Umtiti are set to leave Barcelona after disappointing seasons at the club. Umtiti has struggled to find a place in the starting eleven and Ivan Rakitic is likely to lose his place in Barcelona's starting eleven to Frenkie de Jong and Riqui Puig.

FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga

Arturo Vidal may also be pushed out of Barcelona in the coming months. The Blaugrana has secured the signing of 17-year-old midfield prodigy Pedri from Las Palmas and has confirmed that the Spaniard will play with the first team next season.

Barcelona is counting on the likes of Riqui Puig, Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong, Ousmane Dembele, Pedri and Francisco Trincao to lead the youth revolution at the club. Arturo Vidal has already acknowledged that the end of his Barcelona career is nigh and may decide to leave the club in the upcoming transfer window.

