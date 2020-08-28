Barcelona are eyeing a move for Lyon forward Moussa Dembele as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

If reports from Spanish outlet Sport are to be believed, new boss Ronald Koeman and his management are already scanning the market for an alternative to the under-fire Suarez.

According to the above source, Koeman's assistant Henrik Larsson has already approached Dembele's entourage and discussions are underway.

Supposedly, he would also prove to be a differential if longstanding target Lautaro Martinez does not make a move to Barcelona.

Dembele, 24, has been on the wish list of many clubs across Europe after enjoying a couple of fine seasons with Lyon. The sharpshooter netted 24 goals for the French giants in all competitions this campaign.

Dembele could be tempted by the prospect of playing for Barcelona

All in all, Dembele has scored an impressive 114 goals in just 251 senior club appearances. He was groomed at Fulham, before also starring at Celtic and now Lyon.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are poised for a revamp this summer as Koeman has reportedly decided to lure a host of players to the Camp Nou amid the likely departures of Lionel Messi and Suarez.

Recently, the Dutch boss told the latter that he was no more a part of his plans. Suarez, despite netting 21 goals for Barcelona this term, was not as effective in winning matches for the team.

On his situation, the former Liverpool forward recently said:

“I would accept it here as I [would] always accept it in my career. Competition is always good and if the coach thinks that I should start from the bench, I have no problem helping with the role they give me. I think I can still contribute a lot to this club.”

Barcelona striker Suarez added:

“They talk about some names that the president gave, about changes that can be made, but nobody told me that they want to do [it] without me. If this is the wish of the club, it would be good if the person in charge speaks directly to me."

Both Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez could leave Barcelona

Dembele appears to be viable option for Barcelona, especially because negotiations with Lyon would most likely happen at a smoother pace. His relatively cheaper transfer fee is another bonus in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Frenchman would also prefer making the big move to Barcelona due to the prospect of winning trophies and playing alongside some of the best in the world.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are presently fighting to keep hold of their greatest-ever possession Lionel Messi, who has been rumoured to leave the club after over one-and-a-half decades.

