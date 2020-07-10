Barcelona Transfer News: Lautaro Martinez reportedly agrees personal terms with the Blaugrana

Barcelona has reportedly reached a personal agreement with Lautaro Martinez and may succeed in bringing the young striker to Catalunya.

Lautaro Martinez's release clause with Inter Milan expired earlier this week and Barcelona will have to pay a hefty price for the striker's signature.

Barcelona might finally be getting their man, Lautaro Martinez

According to a sensational report published by ESPN, Lautaro Martinez has agreed to personal terms with Barcelona and will join the club in La Liga next season if the Catalans are able to find the funds to complete the transfer.

Barcelona has been interested in securing Lautaro Martinez's signature for several months now and seems to have made a breakthrough in the long-drawn transfer saga.

Barcelona has been scouring the transfer market for a viable replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez and has arrived at the conclusion that Lautaro Martinez fits the bill perfectly.

The young Argentine striker has been a revelation for Inter Milan this season and will certainly bolster Barcelona's options in the final third should he make the move to Spain.

Lautaro Martinez is inching closer to a move to Barcelona

Lautaro Martinez is a viable replacement for Luis Suarez

Lautaro Martinez was a hot topic of discussion in Barcelona after the suspension of the La Liga season. Barcelona has been suffering several ailments in the final third and the dynamism that Martinez can provide to the side's formidable attacking arsenal can elevate Barcelona to new heights.

Lautaro Martinez has made his intentions of leaving Inter Milan clear on a few occasions in the past and Barcelona is the front-runner to secure the striker's signature. The Catalan club will have to overcome several obstacles, however, to afford the young talent.

Barcelona is currently in a miserable financial situation and will have to dig deep into its treasury to raise funds for Lautaro Martinez. According to ESPN, the Spanish giants are reportedly searching for a club that is willing to pay a considerable sum of money for Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

Coutinho has been an ostracised figure at Barcelona and is also struggling to make a mark at Bayern Munich. The Brazilian maestro's loan period expires at the end of the season and while the player himself has expressed his desire to try to succeed at Barcelona, the club may have other ideas.

Barcelona has several ageing stars and will look to offload some of them in the upcoming transfer window to ease the financial burden that comes with investing in a highly-rated young talent. Lautaro Martinez had a release clause worth €111 million in his Inter Milan contract that expired on the 7th of July and Inter Milan's current demands for the striker remain unclear.

Lautaro Martinez reportedly wants to play alongside his Argentine captain Lionel Messi at Barcelona and has already established a rapport with the modern-day legend. Barcelona will continue to push for the move to be completed before the start of the next season and Martinez's personal terms can now be ticked off the checklist.

Lautaro Martinez is looking forward to playing alongside Lionel Messi

Barcelona is currently a point behind Real Madrid in the La Liga table. Los Blancos have a game in hand and are likely to pick up a victory against a struggling Alaves side later tonight.

The Catalan club has not had the best of the seasons and is looking forward to the transfer market to replenish its ageing squad. Barcelona needs to improve its gameplay in the final third and while Lautaro Martinez may not answer all of the club's questions, he can certainly provide hope to a club that has faltered far too often in the recent past.

