Barcelona Transfer News: Neymar pursuit put on hold by Blaugrana as Real Madrid interest diminishes

Barcelona and Real Madrid are likely to miss out on Neymar in the upcoming transfer window and may not be able to afford the Brazilian's price tag.

Neymar has been linked with a return to Barcelona on several occasions in the past and has an excellent relationship with Lionel Messi.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are involved in an intense La Liga title race

According to a report published by Marca, Barcelona and Real Madrid have put their bids for Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar on hold and are not willing to bring the Brazilian back to Spain in the upcoming transfer window.

Neymar has been linked with a move back to Barcelona for several months now and that Catalans have expressed their desire in bringing the Brazilian superstar back to La Liga. Real Madrid was also interested in Neymar's signature but has now focussed its attention elsewhere.

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid have been adversely affected by the financial crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic. While Real Madrid has the squad depth required to compete for titles on multiple fronts, Barcelona's ageing squad has been subjected to intense scrutiny over the past few weeks.

Barcelona has been intent on bringing Neymar back for the club for over a year. The Brazilian superstar has fallen off the radar at Paris Saint-Germain and is reportedly looking for a way out of the club.

Barcelona and Real Madrid are unlikely to bring Neymar to Spain this summer

Neymar was excellent for Barcelona

Neymar's return to Barcelona seemed imminent a few weeks ago after the Catalans renewed their interest in the Brazilian genius and were ready to place a bid for the forward.

A closer look at Barcelona's finances, however, has revealed that the club will not be able to afford its former player in the upcoming transfer window. Real Madrid is also dealing with a similar situation and will not move to hijack a potential Neymar transfer this year.

Neymar was in contact with his Brazilian teammates Marcelo and Casemiro at Real Madrid about a potential transfer to the club. The Brazilian forward is a divisive figure at Real Madrid and his affiliation to many Barcelona superstars makes a potential transfer unlikely.

Neymar was one of Barcelona's most important players under Luis Enrique and was a thorn in Real Madrid's side on several occasions. The Brazilian superstar formed a lethal relationship with fellow South Americans Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez and the trio terrorised La Liga with their exploits in the final third.

Barcelona's feared attacking trident won the treble in the 2014/15 season and scored an incredible total of 122 goals. The following season saw Barcelona pip Real Madrid to an unprecedented domestic double with Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Luis Suarez dominating the European scoring charts with an astonishing 131 goals between them.

Barcelona's fortunes diminished in the 2016/17 season with several star players putting in underwhelming performances under Luis Enrique. Neymar, however, grew into his role as Barcelona's talisman and was the star of the show in Barcelona's legendary 6-1 comeback in the Champions League.

Neymar was touted as the heir to Lionel Messi

Neymar moved to Paris Saint-Germain in a shocking transfer that cost the French club €222 million. The Brazilian winger has failed to hit the staggering heights he reached at Barcelona in the recent past and is open to a move back to Spain.

Barcelona has had a miserable season so far and has become overly dependent on Lionel Messi to bail the team out of trouble. The Catalans are one point behind Real Madrid in the title race but will need a miracle to retain the La Liga title this season.

Real Madrid has a game in hand that will be played tomorrow and Barcelona looks set to relinquish the league title to its arch-rivals. Neymar may well be the answer to Barcelona's woe at this point in time but his hefty price tag will exhaust Barcelona's dwindling coffers.

