Rivaldo urges Barcelona to complete Neymar deal as PSG director ready to listen to offers

Former Barcelona striker Rivaldo has called on the club to sign Brazilian superstar Neymar this summer.

Neymar left Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and is yet to win the Champions League with the French giants.

Former Barcelona striker Rivaldo has asked the Blaugrana to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar in an interview with Betfair earlier this week. Barcelona is currently looking to add to its options in the final third and has shortlisted Neymar and Lautaro Martinez as potential signings.

Rivaldo is a big fan of his compatriot Neymar and believes that Barcelona should sign the Brazilian superstar over Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

Barcelona failed to activate Lautaro Martinez's €111 million release clause at Inter Milan and the Italian club is now preparing a new contract for the Argentine sensation. Rivaldo believes that Barcelona should move quickly to prevent a similar failure with Neymar.

"Lautaro Martinez's release clause has recently expired, so Internazionale can now ask for more money to sell him and, apparently, they want to extend his contract and keep him at the club.

Barcelona has been advised to complete Neymar transfer by Brazilian legend

Neymar will come for a hefty price

According to Rivaldo, Neymar will improve Barcelona's chances to win the Champions League and should be at the top of the club's wishlist. Neymar was at his best in Barcelona and his return to Spain could potentially benefit both parties.

Rivaldo also made an interesting statement about Paris Saint-Germain's stance on the matter and said that the French giants could be willing to profit from the sale of their talisman in their upcoming transfer window.

"I think Barcelona should refocus on signing Neymar this summer. According to recent news, Leonardo might now be interested in negotiating the Brazilian star's move from PSG."

Barcelona has become increasingly dependent on Lionel Messi over the past few years and with the decline of an ageing Luis Suarez, the Argentine's supernatural exploits have not propelled Barcelona to the top spot in La Liga this season.

Rivaldo claimed that the return of Neymar to Barcelona would ease the goalscoring burden on Lionel Messi and allow him to focus on a more creative role in Barcelona's midfield.

"I believe Neymar joining Lionel Messi would help Barcelona become again that sensational team that won many titles several years ago."

Neymar is a big fan of Lionel Messi

Neymar joined Barcelona in 2013 and formed a lethal partnership with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez in the 2014/15 season. The trio scored an incredible 253 goals between them in two seasons for Barcelona and are widely considered the most potent attacking force of the past decade.

Rivaldo said that reviving the deadly attacking combination may well be in Barcelona's interest and can serve the club well over the next few years.

"Neymar would be the best possible signing for Barcelona as he will cheer up the squad and give a nice alternative to decide matches, allowing Messi to take a rest occasionally."

Barcelona is currently behind Real Madrid in the La Liga table and is set to lose out on the domestic crown this season. The Catalan club is struggling financially and may have to dig deep into its treasury to fund a potential Neymar transfer.

