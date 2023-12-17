Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: AC Milan want Clement Lenglet, Catalans eyeing Lucas Bergvall, and more - December 17, 2023

Barcelona were held to a 1-1 draw by Valencia at the Mestalla on Saturday (December 16) in La Liga. Xavi's team went ahead through Joao Felix early in the second half. However, the hosts got back into the game through Hugo Guillamon.

Meanwhile, AC Milan are interested in Clement Lenglet. Elsewhere, the Catalans have set their sights on Lucas Bergvall.

On that note, let's take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from December 17, 2023.

AC Milan want Clement Lenglet

Clement Lenglet is wanted at Serie A

AC Milan are interested in Clement Lenglet, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Barcelona defender is currently on loan with Aston Villa and his efforts with the club have turned heads at San Siro.

The Rossoneri are in the market for defensive reinforcements and have Lenglet on their agenda. The 28-year-old is not part of plans at Camp Nou and is likely to be offloaded next year.

In his column for Caught Offside, Romano insisted that talks between the Catalans and the Italian giants are at a nascent stage.

"Nothing is close to being signed regarding the future of Lenglet but I have reported that AC Milan have asked for information on the player, that’s it for the moment. The club wanted to be informed so let’s see what they decide to do. Of course, the deal would be made with Barcelona and not with Aston Villa, but it’s still early stages," wrote Romano.

Lenglet's contract with the La Liga champions expires in 2026.

Barcelona eyeing Lucas Bergvall

Barcelona are interested in Lucas Bergvall, according to journalist Ekrem Konur. The Swedish teenager is highly rated at Djurgardens IF and is also wanted at Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Juventus, and Borussia Dortmund.

The 17-year-old is expected to cost at least £4.3m, with the Catalans firmly in the race for his services.

The La Liga giants have quite a few talented young individuals in their arsenal, with Xavi showing that he isn't afraid of giving youth a chance. Bergvall, as such, wouldn't be out of place at Barcelona, provided that they can convince him to move to Camp Nou.

Xavi frustrated with his team's finishing

Xavi is least pleased with his team's finishing this season. Barcelona dropped points once again in the league this season against Valencia this weekend. The Catalans have created 64 big chances this campaign, the most in the top five leagues in Europe, as per Sofascore.

However, their conversion rate is merely 31 percent, with 75 teams across the continent better than them in that aspect.

Speaking to the press, as cited by Football Espana, Xavi lamented his team's failure to be clinical in front of goal.

"I feel a lot of frustration. We must be one of the worst-finishing teams in Europe. We were good in the game. We have to be more effective. Work and demand more from ourselves. The team is like me. Frustrated. Displeased. I think we played a very good game to win. We beat a Valencia team at home, which is very aggressive," said Xavi.

He continued:

“The goal is our fault. A specific error, which is taking its toll on us in the league. The problem is one of effectiveness. Of scoring zero of two. It happened to us with Atlético at home, where we should have won well and they almost tied us. We have to think that we will not have another chance.”

The La Liga champions are third in the league after 16 games.