Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Ajax want Xavi; Erling Haaland backed to join Blaugrana, and more - April 3, 2024

Barcelona are preparing for their trip to Paris on April 10 to face Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals first leg. They arrive at the game on good run of form, having won seven of their last 10 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Ajax are interested in bringing Barca manager Xavi to the Eredivisie. Elsewhere, Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been backed to move to the Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on April 3, 2024:

Ajax want Xavi

Ajax want to appoint Xavi as their next manager, according to SPRT. The Spanish manager has announced his intention of leaving Barcelona at the end of the season.

The club have since been linked with numerous candidates for the hot seat at Camp Nou, with Xavi steadfast on his decision. Ajax are looking to take advantage of the situation and secure the services of the Spaniard.

The Dutch giants are set to part ways with current manager John van 't Schip at the end of the season. Ajax are looking for a fresh start and believe that Xavi is the ideal man for the job.

The Spanish manager is steeped in the ideology of Johan Cruyff, which suits the Eredivisie side. Xavi has enjoyed decent success with the Blaugrana and could relish the chance of taking over at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

Erling Haaland backed to join Barcelona

Erling Haaland is wanted in Spain.

Former Serbian midfielder Bojan Krkic Sr. reckons Erling Haaland prefers a move to Barcelona over Real Madrid.

The Norwegian is one of the most lethal strikers in the world right now and is wanted at both Spanish sides. The Blaugrana are on the lookout for a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski, and Haaland fits the bill.

However, Los Blancos also have their eyes on the 23-year-old, who has taken his game to a new level since joining Manchester City in 2022. Speaking recently, as cited by SPORT, Krkic Sr. insisted that Haaland will prioritise a move to the Camp Nou.

"Erling Haaland prioritises Barcelona. If he had to choose between Barcelona and Real Madrid, he would go to Barcelona," said Krkic Sr.

The reigning La Liga champions' financial issues remain a concern,and could hinder a move for Haaland. However, Krkic Sr. believes the club are on the road to recovery and returning to the new Camp Nou, coupled with player sales, could help fund the transfer.

"Barcelona are recovering little by little. They’re going to return to the Camp Nou, and that changes a lot both in terms of marketing and merchandising. Then there are investors, the sale of footballers," said Krkic Sr.

Haaland has 81 goals and 15 assists from 88 outings for the Cityzens across competitions and helped them to a historic treble last season.

Blaugrana end Messinho pursuit, according to Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Estevao Willian, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian wonderkid, nicknamed Messinho due to his similarities to Lionel Messi, has all the bigwigs of European football hot on his heels. The Blaugrana have also been named among his suitors by recent reports.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the La Liga champions no longer have the finances to complete the move.

"The news that Barca are leaving the race for Estevao Willian aka Messinho isn’t about the club withdrawing. The player has a release clause for €60m, and Barca are not planning to invest that amount of money in that position right now," wrote Romano.

He continued:

"They already spent big money on Vitor Roque, so it’s not a priority to go for Messinho. Chelsea and PSG have been monitoring him for a long time.”

Vitor Roque has endured a difficult start to his Camp Nou tenure, registering two goals from 12 outings.