Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Antonio Rudiger wants €9 million per year to move to Camp Nou; Blaugrana close to signing Leeds United star, and more - 1 April 2022

Barcelona are preparing to host Sevilla at the Camp Nou on Sunday in La Liga. A win will see Xavi’s side climb up to second in the league.

Meanwhile, Antonio Rudiger wants €9 million per year to move to the Camp Nou. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are close to signing a Leeds United star.

On that note, here's a look at the major Barcelona transfer news from 1 April 2022.

Antonio Rudiger wants €9 million per year to move to Camp Nou

Antonio Rudiger is not short of options this summer.

Antonio Rudiger wants his potential suitors to pay €9 million per year to secure his services this summer, according to Barca Universal via Fabrizio Romano. The German defender’s current contract is set to run out in three months. Chelsea are struggling to get the 29-year-old to commit himself to the club, so the La Liga giants are ready to take advantage.

Rudiger has been integral to Chelsea’s recent success under Thomas Tuchel. The German manager has helped his countryman overcome his troubles at Stamford Bridge and emerge as one of the finest defenders in Europe. Despite being critical to Tuchel’s plans at the London side, the 29-year-old is likely to leave the club this summer, though.

GOAL India @Goal_India According to Sky Germany, Barcelona are 'secretly' negotiating from Chelsea to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer 🤫 According to Sky Germany, Barcelona are 'secretly' negotiating from Chelsea to sign Antonio Rudiger on a free transfer 🤫 https://t.co/Vrk46NxdtH

The Blaugrana are looking to revamp their squad at the end of the season. Xavi’s arrival has rejuvenated the team, and the club's hierarchy are likely to back the Spaniard this summer.

However, the Blaugrana’s deplorable financial conditions mean the club are targeting free agents to bolster their squad. Rudiger’s availability on a Bosman move has been a godsend for Xavi as he looks to build a legacy at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have reportedly held talks with the player’s agent this week to aid a possible free deal this summer. The meeting ended on a positive note, making the Blaugrana the favourites for the German defender at the moment. However, the 29-year-old is demanding an annual salary of €9 million, which could pose a problem for the La Liga giants.

The Blaugrana have already added a few free agents to their roster and might struggle to fit another fat salary into their wage bills. Rudiger has no dearth of suitors, with Real Madrid also in the race. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Juventus are also hot on the heels of the 29-year-old, so Barcelona will have to come to a decision soon.

Barcelona close to signing Raphinha

Raphinha is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are close to completing a deal for Raphinha, according to Barca Universal via Fabrizio Romano.

The Leeds United star has earned rave reviews for his impressive outings at Elland Road, but is staring at an uncertain future. The Blaugrana were eager to sign the Brazilian earlier this year but failed with a €35 million offer.

Xavi is prepared to try again this summer. The La Liga giants are already in touch with the player’s agent, former player Deco.

GOAL @goal Raphinha is in talks with Barcelona over a summer move 🥶 Raphinha is in talks with Barcelona over a summer move 🥶 https://t.co/mFFIEvZvXm

The Blaugrana are locked in advanced talks with Raphinha’s entourage but are yet to submit a bid to Leeds.

However, a move will only go through if Ousmane Dembele ends up leaving the club at the end of the season. The Frenchman’s current deal expires this summer, but his recent form could help him earn an extension.

Manchester City close to signing Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo could ply his trade at the Etihad next season

Manchester City are close to completing a move for Ronald Araujo, according to Barca Universal via Super Deporte.

The Uruguayan is in the final 18 months of his current contract with Barcelona. The La Liga giants have already offered him a new deal. However, the terms of the contract are not to the 23-year-old’s liking. He is holding out for improved wages, which the Blaugrana are reluctant to offer.

City have intervened and are plotting to take advantage of the situation. The Premier League giants have already placed a lucrative offer on the table and are now the favourites for Araujo’s signature. The Blaugrana are ready to cash in on the Uruguayan this summer if he continues to stall an extension.

