Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Antony offered to Blaugrana; club receive massive bid for Raphinha, and more - March 17, 2024

Barcelona travel to the Civitas Metropolitan Stadium on Sunday, March 17, to face Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Xavi's men are third, 11 points behind leader Real Madrid, but have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have offered the Blaugrana the chance to sign attacker Antony this summer. Elsewhere, the reigning Spanish champions have received a massive bid for midfielder Raphinha from the Middle East.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on March 17, 2024:

Antony offered to Barcelona

Antony is a forgotten man at Old Trafford.

Barcelona have been offered the change to sign Antony on loan this summer, according to Nacional.

The Brazilian forward arrived at Manchester United from Ajax in 2022 as an exciting talent, with the Premier League giants paying £85 million for his services. However, Antony has been a disappointment at Old Trafford.

This season, the 24-year-old has registered just one goal and one assist in 29 outings across competitions. The Red Devils have apparently run out of patience with the player and want to let him go this year. They have reached out to the Blaugrana to discuss a possible move at the end of the season.

The Premier League giants are even willing to offload Antony on loan this summer, an arrangement that could suit the La Liga giants, given their financial woes.

Barcelona are well-stocked in attack, but the uncertainties surrounding Raphinha's future could prompt them to consider a move.

Blaugrana receive massive bid for Raphinha

Raphinha is wanted in the Middle East.

The Blaugrana have received a massive offer from Saudi Arabia for Raphinha, according to Diario Sport.

The Brazilian forward has endured a mixed season with the club, registering five goals and nine assists in 27 outings across competitions.

The emergence of Lamine Yamal has raised questions about Raphinha's future, with multiple reports suggesting that the Blaugrana could cash in on him this year.

The La Liga giants are experiencing financial difficulties and are expected to use player sales to address the issue at the end of the season.

Raphinha is apparently considered surplus to requirements, and the club could consider his exit. There's significant interest in the 27-year-old from the Middle East, with Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr, Al-Ittihad and Al-Ahil eager to sign him.

Barcelona have put an €80 million price tag on the player, but the report adds that they have received an offer that exceeds their valuation.

Raphinha has previously said that he doesn't prefer a move to Saudi Arabia, and there's also interest in the player's services from the Premier League, as per reports.

Barcelona yet to agree Joao Felix move

Joao Felix moved to Camp Nou last summer on a temporary deal.

The Blaugrana are yet to reach an agreement with Atletico Madrid regarding Joao Felix's future, according to SPORT.

The Portuguese forward arrived at the Camp Nou last summer on a season-long loan and has done a decent job. Felix has eight goals and five assists in 33 outings across competitions, and the Blaugrana are ready to consider his stay.

However, they only want to sign him on a second loan deal, as their finances make it difficult to sign the 24-year-old permanenty.

Los Rojiblancos would prefer to offload the player permanently but are willing to consider another temporary move if there's a buy option for €50 million. Barcelona are reluctant to agree to their demands, which has caused talks to stall.