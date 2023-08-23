Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Aston Villa eyeing Marcos Alonso; Blaugrana ready to sanction Clement Lenglet loan, and more - August 23, 2023

Barcelona have enjoyed an undefeated start to their La Liga title defence this season. Xavi's men next face Villarreal at El Madrigal on Sunday (August 27) in the league.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa have set their sights on defender Marcos Alonso. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are willing to allow Clement Lenglet to return to Tottenham Hotspur on loan this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 23, 2023.

Aston Villa eyeing Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso has admirers at Villa Park.

Aston Villa are interested in Marcos Alonso, according to AS. The Spanish defender is surplus to requirements at Barcelona despite arriving at the club last summer. He registered 37 appearances for the La Liga giants last season, scoring three goals, but Xavi is willing to let him go this year.

Unai Emery has shaped his team according to his tactics since taking charge at Villa Park. The Spanish manager has now set his sights on his compatriot. Alonso operates as a left-back but is equally adept as a left winger or as centre-back. His versatility makes the 32-year-old an enticing prospect for the Villans.

Emery has Lucas Digne and Alex Moreno as his options at left-back. However, Digne is heavily linked with a move away from Villa Park, which has prompted the club to turn to Alonso.

The Spaniard has experience of playing in the Premier League with Chelsea and could hit the ground running on his return. The Blaugrana haven't yet registered the player for this season and are willing to let him go for a fair price.

Barcelona ready to sanction Clement Lenglet loan

Clement Lenglet is wanted at Tottenham Hotspur.

Barcelona are warming up to a loan departure for Clement Lenglet, according to SPORT.

The French defender is surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou, so the La Liga giants are eager to offload him this summer. Lenglet spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur, and the London club are ready to take him back on another temporary move.

However, the Blaugrana were previously looking for a permanent departure. The Frenchman was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia earlier this summer, but the transfer failed to materialise.

Barcelona are now willing to accept a loan move to Spurs. The deal could have the option for a permanent transfer next summer.

Osasuna want to re-sign Abdessamad ‘Abde’ Ezzalzouli on loan

Osasuna president Luis Sabalza has expressed a desire to take Abdessamad ‘Abde’ Ezzalzouli back to the El Sadar Stadium this summer.

The Moroccan spent last season in Navarre on a season-long loan and was very impressive. However, with a long line of forwards ahead of him in the pecking order at Barcelona, the player will be allowed to leave this summer.

Speaking recently, as cited by Noticias de Navarra, Sabalza added that Osasuna can only afford a loan deal for the 21-year-old.

"I would like Abde to come back. If they transfer him, it will be difficult, but if they loan him out, we would have a possibility," said Sabalza.

The Blaugrana are looking to offload Abde permanently this year.