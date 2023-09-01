Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Atletico Madrid want €8 million Joao Felix loan fee; City awaiting Joao Cancelo offer, and more - September 1, 2023

Barcelona are hoping to bring in a few more new faces before the end of the summer transfer window. Manager Xavi is preparing to compete in the league as well as the Champions League this season and wants to improve his squad accordingly.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid want €8 million as loan fee for attacker Joao Felix this summer. Elsewhere, Manchester City are yet to receive an offer from the Blaugrana for full-back Joao Cancelo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 1, 2023.

Atletico Madrid want €8 million Joao Felix loan fee

Joao Felix is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Atletico Madrid want Barcelona to pay €8 million in loan fees to sign Joao Felix this summer, according to journalist Gerard Romero.

The Blaugrana are hot on the heels of the Portuguese this summer. Xavi wants to improve his frontline as he aims to fight for silverware this season and has Felix on his agenda.

The Spanish manager also allowed Ansu Fati to leave the Camp Nou, opening up space for a new attacker in his squad. Barcelona have already been in touch with Los Rojiblancos as they aim to get a deal across the line before the end of transfer deadline day. The player has offers to move to Saudi Arabia but prefers to join the Blaugrana.

However, Atletico Madrid want a sizeable loan fee to part ways with their prized asset. They also want the Blaugrana to pay the player's salary in full. Felix has fallen out of favour under manager Diego Simeone and is expected to depart the Wanda Metropolitano this summer.

Barcelona are working on tight finances and are struggling to adhere to FFP norms. However, other reports say that there's already a three-way agreement in place for the deal to go through.

Manchester City awaiting Joao Cancelo offer from Barcelona

Joao Cancelo is expected to arrive at the Camp Nou this summer.

Manchester City are yet to receive an offer from Barcelona for Joao Cancelo from Barcelona, according to SPORT.

The Portuguese full-back is a priority target for Xavi this summer, who wants the player to take Sergino Dest's place in the team. The USNMT international left on loan to PSV Eindhoven last month after dropping down the pecking order at the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana are long-term admirers of the 29-year-old but missed out on the player in January this year. They seemingly struck a deal with the Premier League champions to bring the player on a season-long loan.

However, it now appears that the La Liga giants are experiencing fund shortage due to a disagreement with a sponsor. The situation is threatening to ruin Cancelo's move to the club.

Blaugrana in talks with Real Betis for Ez Abde

The Blaugrana are in talks with Real Betis regarding a loan deal for Abdessamad 'Abde' Ezzalzouli, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Moroccan forward is part of Xavi's plans and has already appeared twice this season. The Blaugrana have always maintained that the player will stay at the club beyond the summer.

However, Betis are pushing to bring him on a temporary move to the Estadio Benito Villamarin.

The Andalusian club are already in touch with the Blaugrana and are eager to secure the player's signature before the end of the transfer window. Talks are expected to continue on Friday as they look to convince the La Liga giants to part ways with the 21-year-old.