Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich offer €75m for Ronald Araujo, Catalans end Kalvin Phillips chase, and more - January 21, 2024

Barcelona will travel to the Benito Villamarin on Sunday (January 21) to face Real Betis in La Liga. Xavi’s team are fourth in the league table after 19 games and need a win to stay in the title race.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are willing to offer €75m to secure the services of defender Ronald Araujo. Elsewhere, the Catalans have shelved their plans to sign Kalvin Phillips this month.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Barcelona transfer stories from January 21, 2024.

Bayern Munich offer €75m for Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo is wanted at the Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich are willing to offer Barcelona €75m to sign Ronald Araujo this month, according to Sport Bild. However, the report also added that the Catalans have no desire to let him leave in January. The Uruguayan has emerged as a vital cog in Xavi’s setup at Camp Nou, even operating at right-back when required.

Araujo has made 20 appearances across competitions so far this season, with 17 starts, and helped keep five clean sheets. His efforts have turned heads at the Allianz Arena, with the Bavarians identifying the Uruguayan as their top defensive target. They are ready to break the bank for the player, but the La Liga champions have turned down the proposal from their Bundesliga counterparts.

Manchester United are long-term admirers of the 24-year-old as well and remain in the race for his services. However, Barcelona are already planning to tie Araujo down to a new deal soon to end speculation regarding his future.

Barcelona end Kalvin Phillips chase

Kalvin Phillips is unlikely to arrive at Camp Nou this month

Barcelona have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Kalvin Phillips, according to SPORT. The English midfielder has been recently linked with a move to Camp Nou by AS.

With Xavi on the hunt for a new midfielder this month, Phillips had emerged as an option, especially since Manchester City appeared ready to consider a loan deal. The Catalans also held initial talks with the player’s camp.

However, the Spanish champions have now scrapped their plans, because a transfer in line with FFP regulations is simply not feasible. The club are unable to sign a new player unless they manage to bring in a cash influx of at least €40m in January.

Meanwhile, City want any potential suitor to pay a chunk of Phillips’ massive wages, while they are also demanding €8m in loan fee. As such, Barcelona have exited the race and are likely to concentrate on alternate targets.

Xavi heaps praise on Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres is on red-hot form right now at Camp Nou

Xavi has spoken highly of Ferran Torres following a string of impressive performances for Barcelona. The Spanish forward joined the Catalans from Manchester City in 2022 and initially struggled to hold his place in the team.

A report from AS in December linked Torres with an exit from Camp Nou in the winter, mentioning that the player is unsettled at the club. However, the 23-year-old has come into his own in recent games and has eight goals and three assists from 28 outings this season.

Torres is now only behind Robert Lewandowski in the goalscoring charts for the La Liga defending champions this campaign. The Spaniard has swiftly transformed into one of Xavi’s most important men.

Speaking to the press as cited by Barca Universal, the Barcelona manager pointed out that his countryman has all the ingredients required to play for the club.

“Ferran embodies what a mentally strong footballer is. To play for Barça you need that. Sometimes they make you feel small or that you’re not worth it. This is Barça. Ferran has had to be very strong mentally. He wrote me a very important message and I thought that this kid was going to turn the tables. He’s scored eight goals and he’s positive. He embodies what a Barça player has to be,” said Xavi.

Torres’ contract with the Catalans runs until 2027.