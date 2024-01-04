Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich want Ronald Araujo; Blaugrana not in Kylian Mbappe pursuit, and more - January 4, 2024

Barcelona travel to the Gran Canaria on Thursday (January 4) to face Las Palmas in La Liga. Xavi’s men are fourth in the league after 18 games but will move up to third if they avoid defeat.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are interested in Barca centre-back Ronald Araujo. Elsewhere, the Bluagrana are not in talks to bring PSG striker Kylian Mbappe to the Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on January 4, 2024:

Bayern Munich want Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo is wanted at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich are willing to break the bank for Ronald Araujo, according to SPORT.

The Uruguayan defender is a key component of Xavi’s plans at Barcelona at the moment and has been a vital member of the first team. Araujo has appeared 16 times across competitions this season, and his efforts have turned heads at the Allianz Arena.

The Bavarians are looking for defensive reinforcements and have had their eyes on the 24-year-old for a while. The Bundesliga champions are willing to pay around €100 million to secure the Uruguayan, including a massive bonus for the player. Manager Thomas Tuchel is a huge admirer of the player and reckons that he could transform Bayern's backline.

The Bavarians are willing to double the 24-year-old’s wages if he agrees a move to the Allianz Arena. The Blaugrana could be tempted to sanction a deal to address their poor financial situation.

Barcelona not in Kylian Mbappe pursuit, says Xavi

Kylian Mbappe’s future in Paris remains up in the air.

Barcelona are not in talks to sign Kylian Mbappe, according to Xavi. The French superstar’s contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires in six months, but he hasn’t signed an extension yet.

Real Madrid have been hot on the heels of the 25-year-old for a while and are once again in the mix. However, Mundo Deportivo have mentioned the Camp Nou as an alternative destination for Mbappe.

The Blaugrana are in a financial mess that has crippled their spending in the market. As such, the availability of the French superstar as a free agent this summer could be a tempting prospect for the club.

However, speaking to the press, as cited by Get Football News France, manager Xavi insisted said that the La Liga champions cannot afford Mbappe or Manchester City hitman Erling Haaland at the moment.

“Erling Haaland or Mbappe? We can’t think of Haaland or Mbappe. Barcelona can’t afford these players now, unfortunately,” said Xavi.

Haaland has been in sensational form with the Cityzens and is also a target for Los Blancos.

Blaugrana eyeing Aleix Garcia

Aleix Garcia is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona remain keen to bring Aleix Garcia to Camp Nou, according to journalist Adrian Sanchez.

The Spanish midfielder has been a revelation for Girona this season, starting all 19 league games. The 26-year-old has also registered three goals and four assists, prompting interest from the Blaugrana.

Xavi is on the lookout for midfield reinforcements following the long-term injury to Gavi. The Spanish midfielder picked up an ACL injury in November last year and is not expected to return to action this season.

The La Liga champions are planning to rope in a new name to help them deal with the situation and have found their man in Garcia. Barcelona’s poor financial situation could play spoilsport in their pursuit of the 26-year-old, while FFP norms could also affect a possible move.

However, the Blaugrana are unwilling to give up on their plans to sign the Spaniard and are exploring alternate routes of securing his signature.