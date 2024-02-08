Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Bayern Munich want Ronald Araujo; Hansi Flick not in talks for Camp Nou job, and more - February 8, 2024

Barcelona are third in La Liga after 23 games, eight points behind leaders and bitter rivals Real Madrid (58). They next face Granada on Sunday (February 11) in the league.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich are interested in Barca centre-back Ronald Araujo. Elsewhere, former Bayern and Germany boss Hansi Flick is not in talks to replace Xavi at the Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on February 8, 2024:

Bayern Munich want Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo (right) is wanted at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern Munich are willing to offer Ronald Araujo more than double his current wages if he moves to the Allianz Arena, according to SPORT.

The Uruguayan defender is a long-term target for the Bavarians, who had offered Barcelona €80 million for his services in January, as per The Athletic. Araujo had apparently agreed to join the Bundesliga champions as well, only for Xavi to close the door on the move.

However, Bayern are refusing to back down and remain determined to get their man. They are ready to offer Araujo a huge pay hike as well in a bid to keep the competition at bay.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg reported last month that Manchester United also have their eyes on the 24-year-old, who could be on the move this summer.

Hansi Flick not in talks for Barcelona job, says Fabrizio Romano

Hansi Flick has been linked with the hot seat at Camp Nou.

Barcelona are not in talks with Hansi Flick to replace Xavi at Camp Nou, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish manager is leaving at the end of the season, and the club are looking for a new manager ahead of the summer. Journalist Christian Falk said that the La Liga giants are already in contact with Flick regarding a move.

It has also been mentioned that the German manager is the La Liga club's president Joan Laporta’s preferred candidate. In his column for Caught Offside, though, Romano refuted those claims but added that Flick would love to take charge of the Blaugrana.

“Hansi Flick – There have been reports that the former Bayern Munich and Germany manager is Joan Laporta’s preferred candidate to replace Xavi. I don’t have confirmations on this,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“It’s very early stages at Barca, they will take some time before deciding their favourite candidates, starting interviews and more. Flick would love to work for Barcelona, that’s for sure; but there is nothing more than this so far, no decisions, nothing advanced.”

Flick achieved great success during his short stint with Bayern Munich, but his spell with the national team was a disaster.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang wanted Camp Nou return

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang left the Camp Nou in the summer of 2022.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has admitted that he was willing to return to the Camp Nou last summer.

The Gabon international had a short but successful stint with Barcelona in 2022 before joining Chelsea that summer. He left Stamford Bridge last summer and moved to Marseille, with the Blaugrana opting not to bring him back. With Robert Lewandowski struggling this season, that decision has been questioned by fans.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Aubameyang admitted that he was unsure why the move didn’t happen.

“I am very grateful for the affection I received from everyone, from the fans and all. I still receive messages from fans who miss me,” said Aubameyang.

He continued:

“I think they did talk a little about it, but in the end, it didn’t happen, I don’t know why but that’s life, it’s like that, I wanted to return with all my heart because I am very proud of the eight months I spent here. It was incredible, and I wanted to come back.”

The 34-year-old went on to speak fondly of his time at the Camp Nou, revealing that the reigning La Liga champions had to sell him due to financial reasons.

“It was always my dream to play in Spain because my grandparents were from there, and I wanted to play there, and I told them that one day I would achieve it.

"In the end, it was at Barca and the city, and everything was incredible, people were always very happy with me, and I had a great time,” said Aubameyang.

He continued:

“Yes, in the end, it was an economic problem, Barca needed an option to sell a player, and I had this option. That’s why I left. If it hadn’t been like that, I think I could have stayed a few more years.

"I have no reproaches. That’s life, in the end. We spent little time but very good, and the most important thing is the memory.”

Aubameyang appeared 24 times for Barcelona across competitions, scoring 13 goals and also won La Liga.