Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Bernardo Silva wants Camp Nou move; club open to permanent deal for duo, and more - September 13, 2023

Barcelona will look to add to their strong start to the season when they face Real Betis at the Camp Nou on Saturday (September 16). The Blaugrana are unbeaten after four games, winning three.

Meanwhile, Manchester City attacker Bernardo Silva wants to move to the Camp Nou in 2024. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are willing to consider a permanent stay for two Portuguese players.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 13, 2023:

Bernardo Silva wants Camp Nou move

Bernardo Silva (right) opted to stay at the Etihad this summer.

Bernardo Silva remains keen to join Barcelona next summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Portuguese wizard was a target for the Blaugrna this year, but the club failed to seal a deal owing to their struggling finances. Silva signed a new deal with Manchester City, putting an end to speculation regarding his future.

However, it's now reported that the 29-year-old has a £50 million release clause in his new contract. Silva insisted on including this option, as he retains a desire to move to the Camp Nou next summer.

The Portuguese will hope that the La Liga champions can adjust their finances soon to snap him up.

Barcelona open to permanent deal for duo

Joao Felix (facing) arrived at the Camp Nou this summer on loan.

Barcelona are open to a permanent stay for both Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix, according to new sporting director Deco.

The Blaugrana signed both players on loan on deadline day this summer. While Cancelo arrived from Manchester City, Felix pushed to leave Atletico Madrid to move to the Camp Nou.

On his unveiling, as cited by Sports Mole, Deco said that the duo could extend their stay if their prove their capabilities.

“Neither Cancelo nor Joao Felix have a purchase option. It is a simple one-year transfer. If they do well we will try to retain them, but for now, it is a transfer.

"They arrived at the last minute, and they are players who contribute a lot to the squad. They have to demonstrate their abilities here. Barca has the ability to inspire. We expect a lot from them, but the season will tell us how they progress things,” said Deco.

Both players earned their debut for the La Liga champions at the start of the month against Osasuna.

Deco opens up on Xavi renewal

Deco has said that he wants Xavi to continue his good work at the Camp Nou. The Spanish manager took charge of Barcelona in 2021 and guided them to the La Liga title last season. His contract with the club is set to expire, but recent reports have hinted that a renewal is around the corner.

Speaking to the press during his unveiling, as cited by AS, Deco was full of praise for his former teammate.

“I was always in agreement that Xavi should be here. I told the president that Xavi, because of the type of person he is, would give us the time we need to build a great team. Xavi was brave enough to take charge of the club at a time of uncertainty and doubt,” said Deco.

He continued:

“Now we have a competitive, balanced squad. A lot of investment was made last year, and we’ve tried to balance the books this year. We have managed to get back to where we deserve to be again.”

Deco also said that Xavi has earned a new deal with the La Liga giants.

“Xavi knows how to coach, and I know how to manage. That’s why we are in different positions.

"Xavi deserves to stay longer. He’s earned it. We don’t think he has to extend his deal because he is a club legend. He has to stay longer, and he has earned it,” said Deco.

He added:

“He is going to extend it because he has earned it. When Xavi signs an extension, you will know how long it’s for.

"As the president and (sporting vice-president) Rafa Yuste said, we are happy with him and, as I have already said, he has earned his contract extension.”

Xavi will hope to lead Barcelona to the Champions League title this season, a competition they haven't won since 2015.