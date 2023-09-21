Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana announce Alejandro Balde renewal; Sergi Darder opens up on Camp Nou snub, and more - September 21, 2023

Barcelona have made a strong start to their new campaign this season. Xavi’s men are unbeaten in six games across competitions, winning five.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have announced Alejandro Balde’s contract renewal. Elsewhere, Mallorca midfielder Sergi Darder has opened up on his decision to turn down the Spanish champions this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 21, 2023:

Barcelona announce Alejandro Balde renewal

Barcelona have confirmed that Alejandro Balde has signed a new contract. The Spanish full-back is highly rated and has developed in leaps and bounds recently. His efforts have earned him admirers at clubs across the continent, forcing the Blaugrana to take action.

It was recently reported that the La Liga champions had already a deal with the 19-year-old. The club have now announced his extension, which will be a big boost to their plans.

Balde has committed his future to Barcelona till 2028, and his new contract will have a €1 billion release clause.

Sergi Darder opens up on Camp Nou snub

Sergi Darder has opened up on turning down Barcelona this summer. The Spanish midfielder was a target for the club, who had identified him as a candidate to fill the shoes of the legendary Sergio Busquets, who has joined MLS side Inter Miami.

However, the 29-year-old opted to move to Mallorca instead, and the La Liga champions moved on to Oriol Romeu. Speaking recently, as cited by Barca Universal, Darder said that he couldn’t consider a move to the Camp Nou due to his loyalty to Espanyol.

“On the first day when Barcelona calls you you say: ‘Are you going to Barcelona? Are you kidding me?’ And then you think it’s this thing that might change your life a little bit.

"But, when you think about it coldly, you say: ‘No, because I prefer many other things than going to Barca because of the feeling I have for Espanyol’,” said Darder.

He continued:

“In the end, I was captain of Espanyol. It was really difficult to leave the club, and, yet, I left for Mallorca. Imagine if I went to the other side, which is Barcelona, that would not fit my values.”

Darder has hit the ground running since joining Mallorca and has been a first team-regular.

Xavi delighted with performance in Champions League opener

Xavi reckons his team's performance against Antwerp in their UEFA Champions League opener on Tuesday was the best under his tenure. The Blaugrana brushed aside the Belgian champions 5-0 at the Camp Nou.

After the game, as cited by 90 Min, Xavi expressed satisfaction with the result as well as his team’s performance.

“This is the team's highest level since I became the coach. I am very satisfied with the result, but especially with the game, with how we are understanding it.

"Players have arrived who have improved the team, but it is (also) wonderful to see how we interpret the game and how we push up. I’m proud to see the team,” said Xavi.

The Spanish manager also praised his new signings Ilkay Gundogan, Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix:

“We don't have to say anything to Gundogan and Cancelo because they have had a coach (Pep Guardiola) who also plays like us, so everything is easier.

"It's wonderful to see Gundogan play. Cancelo also improves the squad. …and Felix. The most important thing is that they are enjoying themselves,” said Xavi.

Felix has hit the ground running since joining the La Liga champions from Atletico Madrid this summer on loan, scoring thrice in as many games across competitions.