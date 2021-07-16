Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana ask Atletico Madrid for extra player in Antoine Griezmann deal, news on potential departures and more | 15th July, 2021

Barcelona are currently locked in negotiations with Atletico Madrid over a swap deal involving Antoine Griezmann and Saul. However, it now seems that the Blaugrana are not satisfied with just the Spaniard and have asked Los Rojiblancos to include another player in the deal.

Meanwhile, more names are expected to depart Barcelona this summer as the club look to reduce their massive wage bill.

With all that in mind, here are the latest transfer rumors surrounding Barcelona on 15th July, 2021.

Also read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Manchester United pushing for 2 more transfers, Barcelona's plans for Lionel Messi and more

Barcelona want extra player in Antoine Griezmann deal

Antoine Griezmann and Saul played together at Atletico Madrid

Barcelona are reportedly stalling on a proposed swap deal with Atletico Madrid involving Antoine Griezmann and Saul. The Catalan giants have asked Los Rojiblancos to include an extra player or a transfer fee in order to get the deal over the line.

According to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports, Barcelona want €15 million or one of Mario Hermoso and Renan Lodi as part of the deal.

Atletico Madrid are reportedly ready to let Saul leave this summer, but it remains to be seen whether they will accept Barcelona's demands.

(🌕) Barcelona would like another Atleti player to be included in the Saul-Griezmann operation to match the prices. @ffpolo #Transfers 👥🚨 — Reshad Rahman (@ReshadRahman_) July 14, 2021

Miralem Pjanic given ultimatum

Miralem Pjanic in action for Barcelona

Barcelona have reportedly told Miralem Pjanic to find a new club. The Bosnian joined the club last summer but is no longer in Ronald Koeman's future plans.

According to SPORT, Roma, Juventus and Inter Milan are all interested in Pjanic but will need the midfielder to take a pay cut in order to sign him. The player, however, is not keen on doing so.

Barcelona are desperate to get Pjanic off their wage bill as he is one of the highest earners at the club.

Barcelona have loan offers for Pjanić from Roma, Inter Milan and Juventus, but with all of them, Miralem would have to lower his wagee. Barça have set an ultimatum and would like his case to be completed next week. [sport] — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 15, 2021

Martin Braithwaite set to depart the club

Martin Braithwaite in action for Denmark

Barcelona are reportedly close to agreeing on a deal to part ways with Martin Braithwaite. The striker has fallen down the pecking order at the club following the arrivals of Sergio Aguero and Memphis Depay.

According to SPORT, Barcelona want €15 million for the Danish forward this summer, with West Ham, Norwich City and Brighton all interested in signing him.

Barcelona expect Braithwaite to depart for the Premier League imminently, with transfer talks currently taking place with all three clubs.

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 players who deserve more playing time

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh