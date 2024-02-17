Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana in battle for Benjamin Sesko; club plan Frenkie de Jong renewal, and more - February 17, 2024

Barcelona travel to the Balaidos on Saturday (February 17) to face Celta Vigo in La Liga. Xavi’s team are third after 24 games, 10 points off leaders Real Madrid (61).

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana face competition from the Premier League for Benjamin Sesko. Elsewhere, the reigning Spanish champions are planning to hand midfielder Frenkie de Jong a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on February 17, 2024:

Barcelona in battle for Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko has admirers at the Camp Nou

Barcelona are locked in a battle with Liverpool and Manchester City for the services of Benjamin Sesko, according to BILD.

The 20-year-old has elevated his status as one of the best young prospects in the world since arriving at RB Leipzig last year. Sesko has 10 goals in 28 outings with the German club, despite playing second fiddle to Lois Openda.

The Blaugrana are pleased with his efforts and view him as a possible replacement for Robert Lewandowski. The Polish striker is in the final phase of his career and is likely to slow down soon.

The La Liga giants want Sesko to eventually take the 35-year-old's place but will have to ward off competition from England to get their man.

Blaugrana plan Frenkie de Jong renewal

Frenkie de Jong (right)’s future at the Camp Nou remains up in the air.

Barcelona are looking to extend Frenkie de Jong’s stay at the Camp Nou, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Dutch midfielder’s future remains subject to speculation, with Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United eyeing him with interest. Mundo Deportivo have suggested that the Blaugrana are willing to let the 26-year-old go this summer for €100 million.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has refuted those claims.

“There have been lots of rumours about Frenkie de Jong lately guys, but I can tell you that Barcelona will try to extend his contract in the next months.

"They still believe in Frenkie, and there’s no news on the player side so far regarding wanting to leave the club,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Of course, if both sides can’t agree on a new deal, the situation in the summer could change. I’m not hearing anything on decisions made or negotiations ongoing, and I’m not aware of any Tottenham bids so far, despite the stories.”

De Jong has one goal in 23 outings this season for the La Liga champions, and his contract expires in 2026.

Xavi unaffected by Barcelona’s managerial search

Xavi has said that he;s not distracted by recent rumours regarding his successor at Barcelona.

The Spanish manager has decided to leave the Camp Nou at the end of this season following an underwhelming season. The Blaugrana are scouting the market for his replacement, with multiple names doing the rounds.

Speaking to the press, Xavi said that his backroom remains united and focussed to deliver a strong end to the season.

“I would say no (if he is distracted by rumours). That happens every year. We are united and motivated.

"We’ll keep competing, and we are united with the president (Joan Laporta) and with (sporting director) Deco. It’s difficult when there are things we can’t control, but the message from within is one of unity and hard work,” said Xavi.

He continued:

“That’s normal, it’s logical (rumours regarding his replacements). It is a decision that I made for the good of the club. I have always put the club before myself.

"That’s the way it has always been and the way it will continue to be. I think it’s normal, but we aren’t too bothered about it. There’s still LaLiga and the Champions League to play for, and they are competitions that we are going to fight for.”

Xavi also added that he's not worried of getting the sack between now and the end of the campaign.

“My outlook is a positive one. If not, I wouldn’t be here anymore. I think that the players, apart the bad luck in the game against Granada, have reacted well. The president sees it that way.

"The president and Deco believe in me. And the commitment the players are showing excites me. That doesn’t mean we’re going to win the Champions League, but we’re going to compete and see how far we get,” said Xavi.

The Spanish champions have exited the Copa Del Rey and lost the Supercopa de Espana final to Los Blancos last month.