Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana battling PSG for Manchester City ace; Xavi wants Dani Alves to stay, and more - 18 April 2022

Barcelona are preparing to face Cadiz in La Liga at the Camp Nou on Monday. The Blaugrana are second in the league table, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid but have two games in hand.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are battling Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a Manchester City star. Elsewhere, Xavi wants Dani Alves to extend his stay at the Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 18th April 2022:

Barcelona battling PSG for Bernardo Silva

Bernardo Silva is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are locked in a battle with PSG for Bernardo Silva, according to Barca Universal via Fichajes. The Portuguese midfielder has consistently impressed since arriving at the Etihad in 2017. The La Liga giants are planning to take him to the Camp Nou this summer.

Silva has become a household name since joining Manchester City from Monaco. The 27-year-old was briefly linked with an exit from the Premier League giants last summer, with the Blaugrana monitoring him with interest. He ended up staying at the club and has enjoyed a productive season so far.

Silva has registered 11 goals and five assists from 43 appearances and is an indispensable member of manager Pep Guardiola's setup. His exploits at the Etihad have endeared him to Xavi, who wants the Portuguese to join him at the Camp Nou.

The Spaniard has successfully turned Barcelona's season around since taking charge at the end of last year. However, Xavi is planning for reinforcements ahead of the summer and wants to add more creativity to his roster. Silva's ability to slot in at right wing could also help Barcelona deal with the imminent departure of Ousmane Dembele.

However, the Portuguese is also wanted by PSG. The Ligue 1 giants are preparing for life without Kylian Mbappe, while they are also set to bid adieu to Angel Di Maria. The Parisians want to strengthen their squad this summer and have their eyes on Silva. Silva is also being monitored by Juventus.

Silva is not going to come cheap, though, with City expected to ask north of €75 million for his services.

Xavi wants Dani Alves to stay

Dani Alves has been an important presence at the Camp Nou this season.

Xavi wants Dani Alves to extend his stay at the Camp Nou, according to Barca Universal via Diario SPORT.

The Brazilian full-back rejoined Barcelona in January and has played a part in steadying the ship. While he is no longer the marauding full-back of old, Alves continues to be a vital presence in the dressing room. The 38-year-old has helped imbibe the ethos of the club into the younger players.

His current contract with the La Liga giants expires at the end of the season. However, Xavi wants the Brazilian to continue his association with the club.

The Spanish manager has been pleased with Alves’ performances so far and believes he could play an important role next season as well. The 38-year-old wants to stay at the Camp Nou too, but a final decision will be made by the club's hierarchy.

PSG planning to resume negotiations with Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele is wanted in Paris.

PSG are planning to resume talks with Ousmane Dembele to help complete a move this summer, according to Goal France. The Frenchman’s current contract with Barcelona runs out at the end of the season. There has not been a breakthrough in talks yet, and the 24-year-old could leave the Camp Nou this summer.

The Parisians are hoping to lap him up on a Bosman move as a possible replacement for Mbappe. The Ligue 1 giants are the favourites to secure his signature this summer. There are reports claiming that Dembele has already agreed to move to the Parc des Princes. However, a stay at the Camp Nou cannot be ruled out either.

