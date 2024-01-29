Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana close to Lucas Bergvall signature; players want Luis Enrique return, and more - January 29, 2024

Barcelona are preparing for their upcoming La Liga game against Osasuna at home on Wednesday (January 31). Manager Xavi needs a response following back-to-back defeats to Athletic Bilbao (Copa del Rey) and Villarreal (league).

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are close to securing the services of Djurgarden midfielder Lucas Bergvall. Elsewhere, the current team wants former boss Luis Enrique to take charge when Xavi departs this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on January 29, 2024:

Barcelona close to Lucas Bergvall signature, says Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona are close to bringing Lucas Bergvall to Camp Nou, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Swedish midfielder has shown great promise with the youth team at Djurgarden, turning heads at multiple clubs in Europe. The Blaugrana have been hot on his heels for a while, with a midfielder a priority.

Their efforts have borne fruit, as Romano reports that the reigning La Liga champions’ offer for the 17-year-old is set to be accepted. Barcelona are set to pay an intial €7 million for Bergvall and €3 million in add-ons.

The Swede had his heart set on a move to the Camp Nou, which certainly aided the Blaugrana’s efforts. The deal will be closed soon, but the teenager will arrive in the summer.

Players want Luis Enrique return

Luis Enrique is in charge at the Parc des Princes.

Barcelona players want Luis Enrique to take charge at the Camp Nou when Xavi leaves this summer, according to SPORT.

The Blaugrana have struggled under Xavi this summer, and the manager has announced his decision to leave at the end of the campaign. The club have been linked with multiple candidates for the hot seat for a while and have an urgency in their steps.

Bologna manager Thiago Motta is in the running for the job, while youth team coach Rafael Marquez has also been linked to the role. Jurgen Klopp – who is leaving Liverpool at the end of the season – is apparently admired by president Joan Laporta and could be an option. Porto’s Sergio Conceicao and Girona manager Michel have also been mooted as options for Laporta to consider.

However, the squad is rooting for Enrique’s return instead. The Spanish manager enjoyed great success with the La Liga champions during his three-season stay, winning a continental treble.

He has endured a mixed start to his reign at Paris Saint-Germain and is apparently open to a return to his former club. However, Enrique is tied to the Ligue 1 champions till 2025, which could complicate a Camp Nou return.

Joan Laporta opens up on Xavi's decision to leave

Barcelona president Joao Laporta has accepted Xavi's decision to leave at the end of the season.

The Spanish manager has been under extreme pressure following an underwhelming campaign. The 5-3 defeat to Villarreal on Saturday proved to be the final straw to break the camel's back. Xavi announced his decision to part ways after the game.

Speaking recently, as cited by Marca, Laporta said that the Spanish manager remains committed to finishing the season as best as possible.

"Xavi told me that at the end of the season he would leave, that he wanted to finish the season, and it is a formula that I accept because he is the one who proposed it to me: he is a legend of Barcelona. He is an honest person and acts with dignity," said Laporta.

He continued:

"He loves Barcelona. I accept it because I know that his commitment and that of his staff will be maximum. The moment requires maximum unity. The situation is not pleasant for anyone."

Laporta refused to abandon dreams of winning La Liga this season, adding that the club will go all out for the UEFA Champions League.

"The league is difficult, but, obviously, it's not lost yet. We have to fight to finish as high as possible without ruling out winning it. But we have to put everything we have into trying to win the Champions League.

"We are going step by step. With commitment, with more character, without losing concentration, with the coach giving his all and with the players fully committed. ... we can achieve some of our objectives," said Laporta.

The Spanish champions face Napoli in the Champions League Round of 16 in the first leg at home on February 22.