Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana contact Erling Haaland; club rejected €90 million January offer for Ronald Araujo, and more - March 1, 2024

Barcelona are third in La Liga after 26 games. Xavi's men next face Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (February 3).

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have been in touch with Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's camp recently. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions reportedly rejected a €90 million offer for centre-back Ronald Araujo in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on March 1, 2024:

Barcelona contact Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have held talks with Erling Haaland’s entourage, according to Jijantes FC.

The Manchester City striker is one of the most lethal strikers in the world right now and is also wanted at Real Madrid. Haaland has been on explosive form since arriving at the Etihad from Borussia Dortmund in 2022. Los Blancos are expected to move for the Norwegian in the coming years.

However, the Blaugrana are reportedly plotting to hijack their bitter rivals’ plans. Club sporting director recently met with the player’s agents Rafaela Pimenta and Maxwell, sparking talk about a possible move to the Camp Nou.

With Real Madrid close to signing Kylian Mbappe, Barca president Joan Laporta could turn to Haaland to initiate another rivalry akin to Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo in Spain.

Blaugrana rejected €90 million January offer for Ronald Araujo

Ronald Araujo has admirers at the Allianz Arena.

Barcelona turned down a colossal offer from Bayern Munich for Ronald Araujo in January, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Uruguayan defender has emerged as one of the Blaugrana’s most important players in recent seasons and has apparently turned heads at the Allianz Arena. Araujo has appeared 28 times across competitions this campaign, starting 25.

The Bavarians are in the market for a new defender this year and were keen to add the 24-year-old to their ranks in January. The Bundesliga champions reportedly offered €90 million for Araujo, which included €80 million upfront and €10 million in add-ons.

The player was apparently willing to consider a move away from the Camp Nou as well. However, Barcelona turned down the proposal, despite their deplorable financial condition, signifying their faith in the Uruguayan.

Barcelona not in talks with Julian Nagelsmann, says Fabrizio Romano

Julian Nagelsmann is not in talks to take over at the Camp Nou.

Barca are not in talks with Julian Nagelsmann for the hot seat at the Camp Nou, according to acclaimed transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The Blaugrana are on the lookout for a new manager following Xavi’s decision to leave at the end of the season. Recent reports have suggested that Germany boss Nagelmann is on their wish ist.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano said that the German manager remains focussed on preparations for the upcoming Euros in Germany.

"Despite Nagelsmann being the latest name linked with the Barcelona job, nothing is concrete or decided and Nagelsmann is 100% focused on the Euros with Germany.

"Nothing is concrete in any other sense with Barcelona and Nagelsmann; and it’s the same for Newcastle,” wrote Romano.

Romano also added that Xavi’s decision to leave the La Liga giants is irreversible.

“Staying with Barca, it’s been reported that Joan Laporta has asked Xavi to stay. I’m not aware of this, however, and I think we will see plenty of stories like this and links with many different managers.

"Sources close to Xavi insist that his decision is final, and he’s leaving the club, so no changes to report so far," wrote Romano.

Former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has also been linked with the Camp Nou job.