Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana edging closer to Napoli defender; club asked to pay €26 million for Chelsea duo, and more - June 26, 2022

Barcelona are planning to add more quality to their squad this summer. Xavi took over the reins of the first team at the tail end of last year and helped them finish second in La Liga last season.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are edging closer to a Napoli defender. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have been asked to pay €26 million for two Chelsea defenders. On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on June 26, 2022:

Barcelona edging closer to Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are edging closer to securing the signature of Kalidou Koulibaly, according to SPORT via The Hard Tackle. Xavi wants to shore up his defence before the start of the new season and has his eyes on Jules Kounde of Sevilla. However, it now appears Koulibaly is likely to arrive at the Camp Nou this summer.

The Senegalese has been rock-solid for Napoli since arriving in 2014. The 31-year-old has made 317 appearances for the Serie A giants, registering 14 goals and seven assists.

During his time in Italy, Koulibaly has established himself as one of the best defenders in the world, attracting attention from clubs around Europe. Napoli have managed to keep hold of him so far but could be willing to finally cash in on him this year.

Koulibaly’s contract with the Serie A side expires next summer, and he's not interested in a new contract. Napoli could be forced to cash in on him to avoid losing him for free next year. His situation has alerted the Blaugrana, who are looking for a replacement for the ageing Gerard Pique. Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Oscar Mingueza are all staring at uncertain futures as well.

Xavi wants to bring in Kounde to reinforce his backline, but Koulibaly has emerged as an alternative target. With Napoli looking to offload the player to a club outside Serie A, Barcelona could have a free run at the 31-year-old. The player is also willing to move to the Camp Nou and has become a priority for the Blaugrana.

Blaugrana asked to pay €26 million for Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso

Marcos Alonso could be on his way to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona will have to pay €26 million to secure the signature of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso, according to SPORT via The Hard Tackle.

Chelsea are willing to offload the Spanish duo this summer, but want €13 million for each player. The two have generated interest from the Camp Nou, with the Blaugrana eager to add the experienced duo to their squad.

The La Liga giants want a replacement for Dani Alves, who will not be handed a new contract. Meanwhile, there’s a lack of a backup for Jordi Alba in the team. Xavi wants to bring in two new full-backs to address the situation and has his eyes on the two Blues men.

Both players’ contracts expire next summer, so the London giants could be willing to cash in on them this summer

Samuel Umtiti willing to leave Camp Nou

Samuel Umtiti could return to Lyon this summer.

Samuel Umtiti is willing to leave the Camp Nou this summer, according to L’Equipe via The Hard Tackle. The 28-year-old is a forgotten man at Barcelona and is not part of Xavi’s plans for the future. The Blaugrana are eager to offload him this year.

The Frenchman is now ready to put an end to his nightmare with the La Liga giants and leave in search of a fresh start. Umtiti would prefer a return to his former club Lyon but could be open to moving to Italy too. Les Gones are also ready to be reunited with their former player, and a move could materialise this summer.

