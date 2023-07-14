Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana end Joao Cancelo chase; club reject Manchester United offer for Frenkie de Jong, and more - July 14, 2023

Barcelona won La Liga last season, finishing ten points ahead of second-placed Real Madrid. Manager Xavi is working on his squad to defend the league title next season.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have ended their pursuit of Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants have turned down an offer from Manchester United for midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on July 14, 2023:

Barcelona end Joao Cancelo chase

Joao Cancelo's future remains up in the air.

Barcelona have moved on from Joao Cancelo, according to SPORT. The La Liga giants are looking to upgrade their options at right-back, with Jules Kounde reluctant to operate in the position.

Xavi doesn't fully trust Sergino Dest and had previously set his sights on Cancelo. The Manchester City full-back is among the finest in his position and was wanted at the Camp Nou in January.

However, the Portuguese ended up joining Bayern Munich on loan for the rest of the 2022-23 season. Cancelo has returned to the Etihad this summer but is deemed surplus to requirements.

Recent reports have heavily linked the Blaugrana with the 29-year-old. While a permanent move is out of the question due to Barcelona's financial woes, it was believed that a loan deal could be possible.

However, it now appears that the La Liga giants have ended their pursuit of the Portuguese. The Blaugrana have acknowledged that the move is likely to be too costly to complete when considering the player's wages as well as the loan fees. Instead, the club want to move for a younger right-back and are monitoring Real Valladolid right-back Ivan Fresneda.

However, the 18-year-old hasn't entirely convinced the Camp Nou hierarchy, which is why sporting director Deco is scouting the market for options. Mallorca's Pablo Maffeo could also be an alternative for the club to consider.

Blaugrana reject Manchester United offer for Frenkie de Jong

Frenkie de Jong is wanted at Old Trafford.

Barcelona have turned down an offer from Manchester United for Frenkie de Jong, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Dutch midfielder is a long-term target for the Premier League giants, who also failed with an approach for the 25-year-old last summer. Erik ten Hag is a huge fan of the player, having managed him at Ajax, and is pushing to secure his signature.

The Red Devils have already brought in Mason Mount from Chelsea but remain eager to further upgrade their options in the middle of the park. Ten Hag wants De Jong at Old Trafford, but the Blaugrana have no intention of letting him go.

The player also wants to stay at the Camp Nou and is firmly in Xavi's plans for the future.

Aston Villa eyeing Ferran Torres

Aston Villa are interested in Ferran Torres, according to journalist Dean Jones. The Spanish forward has struggled to find his feet since joining Barcelona last year.

The 23-year-old is no longer guaranteed regular game time at the Camp Nou after dropping down the pecking order under Xavi. Villa are hoping to use the situation to their advantage.

The Premier League side are working to reinforce the squad to Unai Emery’s liking, and the Spanish manager has his eyes on Torres. Speaking on Ranks FC Ultra podcast, Jones said that Villa could move for the 23-year-old in August if the situation permits.

"They’ve put the feelers out on some others such as Ferran Torres. He’s one that could come back, if they get to like August, and he’s not in the team at Barca in the first couple of weeks.

"It may be that he makes a last minute move, and in which case Villa, if they are still looking, could go back on that front,” said Jones.

Torres’ position with the Blaugrana is unlikely to improve next season.