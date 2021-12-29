Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana end pursuit of RB Leipzig star; club want €50 million for Memphis Depay, and more - 29 December 2021

Barcelona have struggled to find their footing in La Liga this season. The Blaugrana are seventh in the league table after 18 games, 18 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have ended their pursuit of an RB Leipzig midfielder. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana want €50 million to part ways with Memphis Depay. On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 29th December 2021.

Barcelona end pursuit of Dani Olmo

Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Dani Olmo, according to 24sata. The attacking midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for RB Leipzig. The Blaugrana and Real Madrid were among the clubs expected to fight for his services next year.

Olmo left the Barcelona academy in 2018 to join Dinamo Zagreb. He moved to Leipzig in January 2020, and has gone from strength to strength since then. His rapid development has earned him admirers at the Camp Nou. The Blaugrana were eager for a reunion with him this summer, but failed with a late move.

total Barça @totalBarca Before he took the job, Xavi made an explicit request of Joan Laporta: "Sign Ferran Torres or Dani Olmo."



They made the right choice. Before he took the job, Xavi made an explicit request of Joan Laporta: "Sign Ferran Torres or Dani Olmo."They made the right choice. https://t.co/GQEMOaeyRY

It was previously believed that Barcelona would return for the player next year. However, they have invested a hefty amount to secure the services of Ferran Torres from Manchester City. The La Liga giants are uninterested in spending big money on another player of a similar profile.

New Barcelona manager Xavi reportedly asked for either Torres or Olmo before taking charge at the Camp Nou. With the Manchester City star set to join this winter, the Blaugrana are ready to cool their interest in the Leipzig ace. Real Madrid remain interested in Olmo, and could have a free run at the player now.

Blaugrana want €50 million for Memphis Depay

Barcelona want €50 million to part ways with Memphis Depay, according to El Nacional. Newcastle United are interested in the Dutchman, whose current deal expires in 2023. The Blaugrana are willing to let him leave provided if valuation is met.

OnsOranje @OnsOranje



👤 𝟭𝟲 games

⚽️ 𝟭𝟳 goals

🅰️ 𝟴 assists



👏 @Memphis 🤯 Ladies and gentlemen, 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗣𝗛𝗜𝗦 in 2021 ↯👤 𝟭𝟲 games⚽️ 𝟭𝟳 goals🅰️ 𝟴 assists 🤯 Ladies and gentlemen, 𝗠𝗘𝗠𝗣𝗛𝗜𝗦 in 2021 ↯👤 𝟭𝟲 games⚽️ 𝟭𝟳 goals🅰️ 𝟴 assists👏 @Memphis https://t.co/JIQ9cJPLML

Depay joined Barcelona this summer on a free transfer. The Dutchman started the season well, but has drifted to oblivion since the departure of Ronald Koeman. New manager Xavi is not convinced by the player, so the Blaugrana are plotting to cash in on him.

The Magpies are willing to pay a hefty sum for his signature. The Premier League giants could also offer him the same salary he currently earns at Barcelona.

Barcelona interested in Luiz Felipe

Barcelona are interested in Luiz Felipe.

Barcelona are interested in Luiz Felipe, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Blaugrana are planning to upgrade their backline next year, and have their eyes on the Brazilian defender. The 24-year-old has been a permanent fixture in the Lazio backline recently.

Barcelona are expected to offload both Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet next year. Gerard Pique is also in the twilight of his career. The Blaugrana are looking at quite a few central defenders, but few are as financially feasible as Luiz Felipe. The Brazilian is in the final year of his current contract, and could be available for free next summer.

