Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Alan Varela; Atletico Madrid want Ferran Torres, and more - October 10, 2023

Barcelona are third in La Liga after nine games, three points behind leaders Real Madrid after nine games. Xavi’s team next face Athletic Bilbao in the league on October 22 as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the season across competitions.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in Porto midfielder Alan Varela. Elsewhere, Atletico Madrid want Barca striker Ferran Torres in January. On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on October 10, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Alan Varela

Alan Varela has admirers at Camp Nou.

Barcelona have been impressed by Alan Varela, according to SPORT. The Argentinean defensive midfielder has been quietly impressive for Porto. The 22-year-old has appeared seven times across competitions this season for the Portuguese side and has left a mark with the first team.

The Blaugranaa were particularly impressed with his performance against them last week in the UEFA Champions League. Porto matched toe-to-toe with the La Liga champions and caused them a lot of problems before losing 1-0.

Central to their tactics was Varela, who kept the midfield ticking. Barcelona were pleased by his work ethics in the pivot role but are aware that prising him away could be next to impossible.

The 22-year-old is under contract with the Portuguese giants till 2028 and is expected to cost a fortune. The Blaugrana are in the market for the legendary Sergio Busquets' replacement, but their poor finances rule out any move for Varela.

Atletico Madrid want Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres could leave the Camp Nou in the winter.

Atletico Madrid are planning a move for Ferran Torres in January, according to Fichajes.

The Spanish winger has failed to live up to expectations since joining Barcelona from Manchester City in 2022. The 23-year-old has enjoyed a decent start to the new campaign, registering four goals in 10 games across competitions.

The situation has given hope of a turn in fortunes for Torres with the club, but his future at the Camp Nou remains up in the air. The La Liga champions are scouting the market for upgrades and might not hesitate to cash in on the player. Los Rojiblancos are paying close attention to developments, having failed in their attempts to prise the player away in the summer.

Torres turned them down earlier this year but could be more open to a departure in the winter. The 23-year-old’s contract with Barcelona runs till 2027, so Barca could look to extract a premium for his signature.

Fermin Lopez considered Camp Nou departure

Fermin Lopez has admitted that he almost considered leaving Barcelona as a teenager.

The Spanish midfielder has become a prominent figure at Camp Nou recently after being thrust into action with the senior team. Xavi turned to the 20-year-old following a series of injuries to key midfielders this season, and the youngster hasn’t disappointed.

Lopez has registered seven appearances across competitions for the club, scoring once. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the Spaniard opened up on a difficult start to life at the club’s academy.

“As you can imagine, it’s not easy. I arrived here at the age of 13; I was still a child, far from my parents, and in the end, it’s also hard to trust someone like I was at that stage, very young.

"Well, there were always people in the club who believed a lot in me, and I continued here, passing through stages until the opportunity came,” said Lopez.

He continued:

“In large part, it was me because when I was here, and it was my dream, I couldn’t see anything else other than Barca.

"Also, my family, especially my father, with whom I talked more about football. Ultimately, it was what I felt at that moment, and I always believed that I wouldn’t be better off anywhere else, despite the circumstances.”

Lopez went on to add that he reached his breaking point in his third year at the La Liga giants, but the situation eventually made him stronger.

“Yes, honestly, during my third year as a youth player, there was a period before Christmas when I reached my limit. I couldn’t take it anymore. There was a lot of frustration. I cried a lot, and I was struggling,” said Lopez.

He concluded:

“I tried to do it when I was alone, but sometimes people also saw it. I was down, but well, in the end, everyone goes through such a phase. I think it made me mentally stronger and helped me so that when I face similar circumstances again, I handle it better.”

Lopez could become a key figure for Barcelona as the season progresses.