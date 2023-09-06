Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Benjamin Sesko; club suffer Gabriel Moscardo blow, and more - September 6, 2023

Barcelona head into the international break following an unbeaten start to the new campaign. Xavi's men have three wins and a draw in four league games this season.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions have suffered a setback in their pursuit of Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 6, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Benjamin Sesko

Benjamin Sesko is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are interested in Benjamin Sesko, according to journalist Francesc Aguilar.

The La Liga champions are worried about Robert Lewandowski's lack of form and are laying down succession plans. Sesko has been a revelation with Leipzig recently and has turned heads at the Camp Nou.

The Blaugrana have been following the 20-year-old for a while, and his recent performances has convinced the club to make a move. The Slovenian hitman has been identified as the perfect candidate to eventually replace Lewandowski, who has shown signs of regression.

The Polish striker won't be carrying on for too long at the Camp Nou, so Barcelona want Sesko to eventually take his place.

Blaugrana suffer Gabriel Moscardo blow

Barcelona have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Gabriel Moscardo. According to SPORT, Chelsea are the favourites to snap up the Brazilian.

The teenage midfield sensation has caught the eye after breaking into the Corinthians' starting XI recently. The Blaugrana are looking for a new face for their midfield pivot, especially as a long-term replacement for the legendary Sergio Busquets, who joined MLS side Inter Miami this summer.

The La Liga champions are scouting the South American market for cost-effective targets, and Moscardo has popped up on their radar. However, the Blues also have their eyes on the Brazilian and have taken the lead in the race for the player's services.

The Premier League giants are close to meeting Corinthians' €30 million asking price for the 17-year-old.

Real Betis lured Ez Abde away from Camp Nou, says Ramon Planes

Real Betis sporting director Ramon Planes reckons the club is capable of convincing any player to join them.

Los Verdiblancos landed Ez Abde from Barcelona in the final hours of the summer transfer window last week. The Moroccan opted to leave the Camp Nou in hopes of securing regular football.

Planes told Mundo Deportivo that Betis emphasised on the human aspects of the deal to convince Abde to move.

"Around five or six o’clock, I saw him lost; they were frenetic hours. I saw that it was getting very complicated due to the normal demands of FC Barcelona. I have found Betis a different club. Pure feeling,” said Planes.

He continued:

“I am a person who believes a lot in the human aspect, and when you find people like Abde, who has come to Betis because there was a commitment. He is a player who has had an extraordinary season, who had many suitors. ... but Betis can lure anyone, and we were able to lure him."

Planes added that there was considerable interest in the Moroccan, but he only had eyes for Betis.

“In those complex hours, there were certain Spanish teams that fought to incorporate him and also some from the Premier (League). The player remained firm in signing for Betis, (though).

"I also want to publicly highlight how the president (Angel Haro), at five in the afternoon, he came to the offices and left after midnight, with Jose Miguel Lopez Catalan, endorsing the signing," said Planes.

The Blaugrana have included a buy-back clause in Abde's contract, which could come to their aid if the player impresses at the Estadio Benito Villamarin.