Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Bernardo Silva loan deal; club set Sergino Dest asking price, and more - August 5, 2023

Barcelona won the league and Spanish Super Cup last season. Manager Xavi is working to improve his squad this summer and is likely to set higher targets for the new campaign.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are planning a loan deal for Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, with an option to buy. Elsewhere, the club have set a $11 million asking price for full-back Sergino Dest.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on August 5, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Bernardo Silva loan deal

Bernardo Silva is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are planning to sign Bernardo Silva on loan, according to SPORT. The Portuguese midfielder remains linked with a move away from Manchester City this summer, but the club would prefer him to stay. The Blaugrana are long-term admirers of the 28-year-old and want to bring him to the Camp Nou this year.

However, their rebuilding finances has raised doubts about the feasibility of a move. The La Liga giants might have to offer a fee of around €75 million, including add-ons, to sign Silva permanently. That would require major sales from the current squad, which looks impossible. The other option is a temporary move with an option to buy.

Barcelona are contemplating the second option, with the player also eager for a new challenge this summer. However, City hold the upper hand in negotiations, as the Portuguese is under contract at the Etihad till 2025.

The reigning Premier League and European champions might not be open to a loan deal. In such a situation, the La Liga giants will have to consider alternate avenues to raise funds to facilitate a deal.

Blaugrana set Sergino Dest asking price

Sergino Dest’ (left)s time at the Camp Nou could be coming to an end.

Barcelona are willing to let Sergino Dest leave this summer of $11 million, according to The Athletic.

The USNMT international has been a regular feature for the Blaugrana in pre-season, but his future at the club remains up in the air. The 22-year-old’s contract at the Camp Nou expires in 2025, but he hasn’t been offered a new deal.

It was previously believed that Dest would be afforded another chance to impress by Xavi in the upcoming campaign. However, it now appears that the Blaugrana are ready to cash in on him.

The American has been linked with Bundesliga side Union Berlin, and Barcelona are likely to let him leave if their valuation is met.

Xavi disappointed with Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele has left the Camp Nou to join PSG.

Xavi has not hidden his disappointment following Ousmane Dembele's move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The French forward has reportedly agreed to a deal with move to Paris, with the Ligue 1 champions triggering his €50 million release clause. Barcelona wanted the 26-year-old to stay but couldn’t convince him to turn down the Parisians.

Speaking recently, as cited by Marca, Xavi admitted that the Blaugrana were unable to compete with PSG’s financial muscle.

"I am disappointed. We couldn't compete with PSG's proposal. I tried to keep him, but he told me that he had already spoken to (PSG president) Nasser and (PSG coach) Luis Enrique and that there was no going back.

"It is the law of the market. The proposal they are making to him is totally out of our hands. We can't compete with it right now. It's a pity. Good luck to him," said Xavi.

He continued:

"We asked him why, and he didn't know how to answer. I guess it's something personal. Disappointed? Yes. The important thing is that he has been clear. I wish him luck."

Xavi said that the episode was entirely unexpected but added that there’s no point in keeping a player who wants to leave.

"He knew everything. About the clause and everything. I am in contact with him. On the tour, all day. I knew there was a possibility. I saw him very happy, I didn't expect it. It's the market. If you don't want to be at Barcelona, you have to let him go," said Xavi.

The La Liga giants could be tempted to move in the market for a replacement. Xavi has hinted that Ferran Torres and 16-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal could replace Dembele at the Camp Nou.