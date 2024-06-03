Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Bruno Fernandes; club leading race for Liverpool ace, and more - June 3, 2024

Barcelona are preparing to usher in a new era under new boss Hansi Flick. The German manager took charge last week as a replacement for Xavi.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are the favourites to sign Liverpool forward Luis Diaz this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on June 3, 2024:

Barcelona eyeing Bruno Fernandes



Barcelona have set their sights on Bruno Fernandes, according to A Bola. They are working to address their financial troubles and hope to return to La Liga's 1:1 rule this summer. Should they be successful, the club could target a few big names and have identified Fernandes as an option.

The Portuguese midfielder has been a revelation since joining Manchester United from Sporting in 2020. Despite the team's struggles this season, Fernandes registered 15 goals and 13 assists in 48 outings across competitions. He was key to the club's FA Cup triumph, registering a near-flawless performance in the 2-1 upset of holders Manchester City in the final.

The 29-year-old's efforts have pleased the La Liga giants, who are looking to add more creativity to their ranks this summer. Barcelona had their eyes on Bernardo Silva, but Paris Saint-Germain have recently emerged as a likelier destination for the Manchester City star. The Blaugrana have now turned their attention to Fernandes, whose future at Old Trafford has been subject to speculation in recent weeks.

The Blaugrana are looking to take advantage of the situation and have reportedly reached out to the player's camp to discuss a move. Interestingly, they are not the only club eyeing the Portuguese, with Bayern Munich also eager to secure his services this summer.

However, Fernandes is a key part of Manchester United's plans and also their skipper, so prising him away would be near impossible. He's under contract till 2026, so the Red Devils are under no pressure to listen to offers for their prized asset.

Blaugrana leading race for Luis Diaz



Barcelona are leading the race to sign Luis Diaz this summer, according to Liverpool Echo.

The Colombian forward is a priority target for the Blaugrana this summer, with the club keen to upgrade their attack before the new season. Raphinha's future remain up in the air, and the Brazilian could end up leaving the Camp Nou.

The club want Diaz to take his place and hope to make a move once their finances are sorted. The 27-year-old has been in decent form for Liverpool recently, registering 13 goals and five assists in 51 games in the 2023-24 season. His future at Anfield remains up in the air, but it's not clear if the club would allow him to leave.

However, if the Reds are willing to consider offers for Diaz, the La Liga giants would be the frontrunners in the race. The player's father has stated that the 27-year-old dreams of playing for Barcelona.

However, the player is under contract with the Merseyside club till 2027 and is expected to cost around €75 million. As such, securing his services would be a pricey affair.

Barcelona want Javi Guerra



Barcelona are eyeing a move for Javi Guerra this summer, according to MARCA. The club are looking for a new pivot midfielder this summer and were expected to sign Guido Rodriguez in a Bosman move. However, the gentleman's agreement with the Argentinean reportedly expired at the end of last month, and a move is now uncertain.

The Blaugrana have identified Guerra as an alternative to the 30-year-old. The Spaniard has caught the eye with Valencia this season, registering four goals and one assist in 40 outings across competitions. His efforts have turned heads at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are apparently looking for a profile similar to Gavi, and Guerra fits the bill. The 21-year-old is expected to cost around €20-25 million, so the Blaugrana will have to get their finances in order before they can secure a move.