Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing David de Gea; club want Leroy Sane, and more - February 28, 2024

Barcelona are third in La Liga after 26 games, eight points behind leaders Real Madrid (65). Xavi’s men next face Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (March 3) in the league.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have set their sights on former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are interested in Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on February 28, 2024:

Barcelona eyeing David de Gea

David de Gea is without a club right now.

Barcelona are mulling a move for David de Gea as a possible replacement for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish goalkeeper left Manchester United last summer as a free agent but is yet to join his next club. De Gea reportedly has offers to move to the Middle East but prefers to stay in Europe.

The Blaugrana could be in the market for a new goalkeeper amid the uncertainties surrounding the future of Ter Stegen. The German goalkeeper apparently has a lucrative proposal on the table to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

Meanwhile, journalist Matteo Moretto has reported that the La Liga champions are ready to listen to offers for the 31-year-old amid their financial problems. De Gea could be an option should Ter Stegen depart and would jump at the opportunity to return to La Liga.

However, even if the German stays, Barcelona could be tempted to rope in an upgrade on his deputy Inaki Pena, who has failed to impress. De Gea could be a fabulous option for the job and would also suit the club’s finances.

Blaugrana want Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are interested in Leroy Sane, according to journalist Adrian Sanchez. The German forward has been quite impressive for Bayern Munich this season, registering nine goals and 12 assists in 33 outings across competitions. However, speculation is ripe regarding his next move, especially since his contract with the Bavarians expires in 2025.

The two parties have been locked in talks for a renewal, but negotiations have failed to reach a conclusive end. The situation has prompted talks of a departure this summer, with the Bundesliga champions unlikely to risk losing him for free next year. The Blaugrana remain in the market for a wide forward and have Sane on their agenda.

The La Liga giants are long-term admirers of the 28-year-old and are hoping to prise him away on a reduced deal this year. Despite his contract situation, Sane could cost a hefty fee, with his market value being €80 million, which could pose a problem for Barcelona.

Interestingly, it has been suggested by other reports that the German could agree to a new deal at the Allianz Arena as well.

Barcelona offered chance to sign Adrien Rabiot

Adrien Rabiot has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have been offered the chance to sign Adrien Rabiot for free this summer, according to Adrien Sanchez.

The French midfielder is in the final months of his contract with Juventus and is expected to leave Turin at the end of this season. The Blaugrana have had their eyes on the 28-year-old for a while and wanted to sign him in 2019, when he left Paris Saint-Germain.

While a move didn’t materialise, the club have retained their interest in the player. The La Liga giants were offered the option to sign Rabiot by an intermediary last summer but opted against a move for various reasons. They have now been handed a second run at the Frenchman, who could be a fine fit at the Camp Nou.