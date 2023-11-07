Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Florentino Luiz; Newcastle United want Andreas Christensen, and more - November 7, 2023

Barcelona will look to continue their good run in the UEFA Champions League when they face Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday (November 7). The Blaugrana have won all three group games.

Meanwhile, the La Liga champions are interested in Benfica midfielder Florentino Luiz. Elsewhere, Newcastle United are eyeing Barca defender Andreas Christensen.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on November 7, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Florentino Luis

Florentino Luis is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are interested in Florentino Luis, according to SPORT. The Blaugrana are in the market for a new defensive midfielder and are eyeing multiple targets.

Xavi wants an able replacement for Sergio Busquets, who left Camp the Nou as a free agent this summer to move to MLS side Inter Miami. Oriol Romeu was roped in as a stop-gap solution, but the Spaniard has struggled to live up to expectations.

Xavi has now set his sights on Luis, who has been in fine form for Benfica recently. The Portuguese midfielder has appeared 11 times across competitions this season and is highly regarded in the country. The La Liga champions are also among his suitors and are planning a move next summer.

The 24-year-old's contract with Benfica runs till 2027, and he has a €120 million release clause in his deal. However, Barcelona remain confident of signing Luis for €40 million in 2024.

Newcastle United want Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen (left) has admirers at St. James' Park.

Newcastle United are interested in Andreas Christensen, according to SPORT. The Danish defender arrived at Barcelona in the summer of 2022 as a free agent and has become a key member under Xavi.

He has registered 12 appearances for the Blaugrana this season, most of which have been starts. The Magpies are pleased with his efforts and want to bring him to St. James' Park.

Christensen has experience of playing in the Premier League with Chelsea and could hit the ground running on his return. Newcastle want the Danish international in January, but prising him away from the Camp Nou won't be an easy affair.

The 27-year-old is highly rated at the club and has no desire to leave at the moment.

Ousmane Dembele opens up on Camp Nou exit

Ousmane Dembele left the Camp Nou this summer.

Ousmane Dembele has revealed that he initially wanted to stay in Barcelona beyond this summer.

The French forward had shown signs of revival under Xavi last season and was in the club's plans for the ongoing campaign. However, he secured a shock move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer instead.

Speaking to L'Equipe, Dembele said that the Parisians forced a change of hearts during talks, which convinced him to move.

"I told myself that I was going to stay in Barca. It was the contacts with PSG that made me want to leave Barca. I wanted to sign for PSG. It was more PSG that changed my mind than simply leaving Barcelona," said Dembele.

Dembele hasn't had the best of starts at the Parc des Princes, though, registering three assists in 13 games across competitions.