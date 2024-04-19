Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Guido Rodriguez; club want Xavi stay, and more - April 19, 2024

Barcelona are preparing to face Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, April 21, in La Liga. The Blaugrana are second in the league table after 31 games, eight points behind Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, the reigning Spanish champions are interested in Guido Rodriguez. Elsewhere, the club are keen for manager Xavi to stay at the Camp Nou beyond the summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on April 19, 2024:

Barcelona eyeing Guido Rodriguez

Guido Rodriguez is wanted at Camp Nou

Barcelona are considering a move for Guido Rodriguez this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Blaugrana are looking for a new midfielder for the pivot role and are monitoring multiple candidates for the job. They have had their eyes on Rodriguez for a while and were offered the chance to sign the player in the winter. However, the Argentinean picked up an injury in the build-up to the January transfer window, so a move was ruled out.

The reigning La Liga champions set their sights on Amadou Onana as an alternative. The Belgian has been outstanding for Everton this season and fits the profile wanted at the Camp Nou. However, he's likely to cost a hefty fee, and Barcelona’s poor finances have effectively ruled them out of the race for the 22-year-old.

The club have turned their attention back to Rodriguez as a result, with the 30-year-old set to become a free agent come summer. The Argentinean has appeared 24 times across competitions this season for Real Betis, registering two goals and one assist. His efforts have also earned him admirers at Napoli, who have identified him as a possible replacement for Stanislav Lobotka.

However, the Blaugrana are leading the race for Rodriguez at the moment, with Deco confident of getting his man. The Spanish champions want to invest heavily in the squad in 2025, and the Argentinean could be a fine stopgap solution until then.

Blaugrana want Xavi stay

Barcelona would prefer Xavi to continue at the Camp Nou beyond this summer, according to MARCA. The Spanish manager announced his decision to leave earlier this year after a series of poor results. However, his team have been on a steady rise since that announcement, prompting talk of a possible stay.

Despite the defeat to PSG earlier this week in the UEFA Champions League, the Blaugranaa remain satisfied with Xavi. They apparently believe that the Spaniard is the right candidate to lead them forward.

President Joan Laporta is hoping to convince Xavi to reverse his decision, but the Spaniard remains determined to leave. The La Liga giants are likely to initiate talks with Xavi after El Clasico.

Barcelona considering Joao Cancelo exit

Joao Cancelo’s future remains up in the air

The Barcelona boardroom is not entirely convinced by Joao Cancelo, according to SPORT.

The Portuguese full-back joined the club on loan from Manchester City last summer and has been a hit at the Camp Nou. Cancelo has appeared 35 times across competitions this season, registering four goals and as many assists. His efforts have prompted talk of a permanent stay with the Blaugrana.

However, it now appears that many at the club are least pleased with the 29-year-old’s recent performances. Cancelo wasn’t in his element against PSG earlier this week and failed to keep Ousmane Dembele at bay. He also didn’t offer too much going forward, and a part of the club hierarchy is now considering letting him go.

However, the Portuguese also has admirers at Barcelona, especially since he remains determined to join the club. Cancelo has apparently turned down the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Bayern Munich to facilitate a permanent stay at the Camp Nou. A move could materialise for €40 million this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback