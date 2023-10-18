Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Julian Alvarez; Bruno Guimaraes to cost £100 million, and more: October 18, 2023

Barcelona are preparing for their upcoming league game against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (October 22) at their temporary new home of Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. Xavi's team are third in La Liga after nine games.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in Manchester City attacker Julian Alvarez. Elsewhere, Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is expected to cost £100 million.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on October 18, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Julian Alvarez

Julian Alvarez (left) is wanted at theCamp Nou.

Barcelona could move for Julian Alvarez next summer, according to SPORT. The Argentinean forward has seen his stock reach the sky after helping La Albiceleste win the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Alvarez also played a key role in Manchester City's treble winning campaign last season, with 17 goals and five assists in 49 outings across competitions. He has also made a good start to the current campaign, registering six goals and five assists in 13 games across competitions.

His exploits have forced the Blaugrana to take note. The La Liga champions are expected to be in the market for a new No. 9 next summer, as they seek a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski.

Alvarez could be a fabulous option. SPORT reports that he has a £50 million release clause, which could suit Barcelona well.

Bruno Guimaraes to cost £100 million

Bruno Guimaraes has admirers at the Camp Nou

Bruno Guimaraes is worth his £100 million release clause, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Brazilian midfielder has been outstanding for Newcastle United since arriving in 2022. He's now an integral part of Eddie Howe's starting XI, registering one goal and two assists in 11 games this season.

Gumaraes' efforts have turned heads at the Camp Nou. However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano confirmed that Barcelona have to break the bank to get their man.

"As I reported here yesterday, there’s no specific release clause for Barcelona or any specific club into Bruno Guimaraes new deal at Newcastle.

"The only clause is valid for all the clubs, and it’s £100m, as revealed in September. No other clauses, nothing specifically for Barca or anyone else,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“For some context, Barcelona have been following Bruno since he was at Lyon, but he’s way too expensive for Barca, so it was never a concrete negotiation. It was impossible to sign Bruno in the summer."

Romano also reckons staying at St. James' Park for another season could be a good option for Guimaraes.

“In any case, my opinion is that £100m is fair price, as he’s top player, so if a club decides to trigger that clause, it could be a good investment, but there is nothing happening now, and I also feel staying at Newcastle at least for one more year would be a smart decision for the player, as their project is growing," wrote Romano.

The Blaugrana's poor finances makes a blockbuster move for the Brazilian next to impossible.

Vitor Roque eager to arrive at Camp Nou

Vitor Roque is confident of quickly adapting to the rigours of European football. The Brazilian youngster signed for Barcelona this summer from Athletico Paranaense but will only arrive in 2024.

The Blaugrana had previously agreed for his arrival next summer but are now pushing to get the 18-year-old Athletico Paranaense star in January. Roque told Mundo Deportivo that he intends to work hard to ensure a seamless transition into the La Liga giants' squad.

"I’m sure the adaptation is going to be very easy. I’m going to work hard every day to adapt as soon as possible. Playing alongside the best in the world and playing for a club like that, I think things are going to be easier in terms of adapting," said Vitor Roque.

The Brazilian also added that he's looking forward to playing alongside Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Lamine Yamal.

"Lewandowski, Raphinha and now Lamine Yamal. It’s going to be very special to play with all of them," said Vitor Roque.

Vitor Roque is currently recovering from an injury but is likely to be fit by the end of the year.