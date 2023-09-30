Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Kai Havertz; Frenkie de Jong set for January renewal, and more - September 30, 2023

Barcelona secured a 1-0 win over Sevilla at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Friday (September 29) in the league. An own goal from Sergio Ramos helped Xavi's side secure all three points.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in Arsenal attacker Kai Havertz. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions are planning to tie midfielder Frenkie de Jong down to a new deal in January.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 30, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz (left) has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are interested in Kai Havertz, according to Mundo Deportivo. The German midfielder has struggled to live up to expectations since joining Arsenal this summer from Chelsea.

The 24-year-old was tipped for great things during his time at Bayer Leverkusen. However, Havertz has failed to make the cut in the Premier League, as his stint with the Blues was underwhelming.

Despite his struggles at the Gunners, the Blaugrana believe the player could rediscover his form with a move to the Camp Nou. The La Liga giants have been on the rise under Xavi, and Havertz's versatility could appeal to the Spaniard. However, the Gunners paid €75 million for the 24-year-old this summer and will be unlikely to let him go so soon.

Even if they're ready to offload him next summer, Barcelona might have to pay a premium for the German. Given their poor finances, that would make a move virtually impossible.

Frenkie de Jong set for January renewal

Barcelona are planning to extend Frenkie de Jong's stay at the Camp Nou, according to SPORT.

Sporting director Deco reportedly considers the Dutchman a vital part of plans and is keen to hand him a new deal. The 26-year-old's contract with the club runs till 2026. The La Liga giants are hoping to hand De Jong a new contract that will keep him at the Camp Nou till 2028.

Deco has already conveyed the message to the player and has highlighted his importance to Barcelona. Deco is also eager to mend the bridges after the 2022 fiasco, when the Blaugrana attempted to offload De Jong.

The player is settled with the La Liga champions and is not looking to move now. As such, his new deal is expected to progress smoothly, with the club hoping to wrap things up by January.

Xavi heaps praise on Fermin Lopez

Xavi has spoken highly of Fermin Lopez, who caught the eye after replacing Raphinha in the first half of the win against Sevilla. The Brazilian had to be taken off after he picked up and injury, but Lopez ensured that Barcelona were not affected by Raphinha's departure.

The 20-year-old had caught the eye after scoring the equaliser against Mallorca from the bench earlier this week in the 2-2 away draw. On Friday, he was called into action a lot earlier and didn't disappoint.

After the game, as cited by Barca Universal, Xavi backed the player to become a legend at the Camp Nou:

"Fermin has played very well. He’s a top player. I hope he will be at the club for a very long time. Fermin is a great player. He dominates both legs. He doesn’t lose balls. He has 1v1 dribbling. He can shoot from outside the box. He has many attributes to be a Barca player for many years," said Xavi.

The Spaniard continued:

"He’s very generous, and I’m so happy for him. If Fermin believes in himself, he can mark an era at Barca. He needs to believe that he’s a good player, that he can consistently put up good performances."

Xavi also had good things to say about Gavi, labeling him as indispensable to his plans.

"I have a lot of faith in Gavi. He’s the soul of the team. Gavi is vital for me. You said he didn’t fit anymore. H e wasn’t going to play this season, he’s not gonna be important.

"Everything that you (the press) have come up with. The truth is that he’s irreplaceable. It’s a pleasure to see so many La Masia players with the first team: Gavi, Lamine, Fermin, Balde. …I’m so proud of them," said Xavi.

The Blaugrana remain unbeaten in nine games across competitions this season, winning seven.