Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia; club not in talks for Pablo Fornals, and more - November 23, 2023

Barcelona will face Rayo Vallecano on Saturday (November 25) at the Estadio de Vallecas in La Liga. Xavi’s men are third in the league after 13 games, four points behind surprise leaders Girona.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in Napoli winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are not in talks to sign West Ham United midfielder Pablo Fornals.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on November 23, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are among the clubs keeping a close eye on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to ESPN.

The Georgian midfielder has been a huge hit with Napoli recently and has admirers around the continent. This season, Kvaratskhelia has scored thrice and set up five in 15 games across competitions. The Blaugrana are interested in bringing him to the Camp Nou, but their poor finances could hurt their plans.

The Serie A champions reportedly value the Georgian at €100 million, which makes it impossible for Barcelona to complete a move, considering their poor finances.

However, Kvaratskhelia is not short of suitors, with Real Madrid and Manchester City also eyeing him with interest. The player’s contract with Napoli runs till 2027, so prising him away won’t be easy.

Blaugrana not in talks for Pablo Fornals

Pablo Fornals has been linked with a move to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are not in talks to sign Pablo Fornals, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish midfielder has been quite impressive for West Ham United recently and has reportedly turned heads at the Camp Nou.

Xavi is expected to sign a new midfielder to cover for Gavi, who is out for the season following an ACL injury. A report from Cadena SER has said that Fornals has been identified as the ideal candidate for the role.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano has refuted those claims, adding that Vitor Roque is the only player expected to arrive in January.

“Pablo Fornals – There have been some surprise links between Pablo Fornals and Barcelona, with the West Ham midfielder supposedly mentioned as an option to cover for the injured Gavi,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Still, I’m not aware of concrete talks for Fornals so far, there’s still nothing decided in terms of new midfielder; as Deco said, the situation is still very quiet. Barcelona’s priority is to use funds on Financial Fair Play to register Vitor Roque.”

Fornals’ contract with the Hammers runs till the end of this season.

Deco eyeing Gavi replacement

Barcelona sporting manager Deco has remained coy about the club’s plans to sign a replacement for Gavi.

The Spanish midfielder has been a first-team regular under Xavi this season, appearing 17 times across competitions. However, he picked up an ACL injury while on international duty and is expected to miss the rest of the season.

Recent reports have said that the Blaugrana remain keen to bring in a new midfielder in January to address the situation.

Speaking to AS, Deco said that replacing Gavi is impossible, adding that the club’s finances will dictate their decision regarding a move for a potential replacement.

“With Gavi's injury, a new scenario arises and we are going to evaluate it based on what we can do. We are seeing at an economic level what we can do. In January, the best players are playing for their teams and I don't see it as easy to sign an important player who can give us what we want in the winter market,” said Deco.

He continued:

“We are evaluating what has happened to us, we are looking at what we have and we will make a decision. Firstly, finding a full replacement for Gavi is impossible. Secondly, signing another player will depend on what suits us best. Whether it is one or two [signings, including Roque] will depend on our economic margin."

Barcelona are already missing Frenkie de Jong in midfield due to an ankle sprain, but the Dutchman is expected to return for weekend’s game.