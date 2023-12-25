Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Kylian Mbappe; club suffer Joao Cancelo blow, and more - December 25, 2023

Barcelona are fourth in La Liga after 18 games, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid. Xavi’s team have won 11 games and lost twice in the league.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in a Bosman move for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe in the summer of 2024. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions have suffered a setback in their plans to sign on-loan Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo permanently next summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on December 25, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe remains linked with an exit from Paris in 2024..

Barcelona are monitoring Kylian Mbappe’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain with interest, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The French superstar will enter the final six months of his contract in January and he hasn’t agreed to a new deal yet. Real Madrid are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old and are the favorites to lap him up for free next summer.

Mbappe was close to moving to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2022 on a Bosman move, before experiencing a change of heart in the 11th hour. Los Blancos were left frustrated by the episode and could be wary of a repeat of the sage next year. The Catalans are hoping to make the most of the situation and prise Mbappe away for free. However, the Frenchman is likely to command a colossal salary package, which, given Barcelona's financial woes, could prove to be a deal breaker.

Catalans suffer Joao Cancelo blow

Joao Cancelo has been a hit at Camp Nou

Barcelona have suffered a setback in their efforts to tie Joao Cancelo down to a permanent contract. According to SPORT, Manchester City will demand upwards of €30m for the Portuguese full-back. Cancelo joined the Catalans this summer on a season-long loan deal and has hit the ground running so far. He has registered three goals and two assists from 21 outings across competitions and is now one of Xavi’s most trusted men.

The La Liga champions are pleased with his efforts and want to keep him permanently at Camp Nou. The player himself is keen to stay, given that he is not part of Pep Guardiola’s plans at the Etihad. Barcelona were hoping to strike a bargain deal for the player come next summer, as they remain crippled in the market due to their poor finances. However, City’s valuation of the 29-year-old could ruin their plans.

Julian Alvarez not looking to leave Etihad

Julian Alvarez has admirers at Camp Nou

Julian Alvarez has insisted that he remains happy at Manchester City. The Argentinian forward has gone from strength to strength since arriving at the Etihad in the summer of 2022. He played a key role in La Albiceleste’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph and helped City win a historic treble last season. The 23-year-old has been in fine form this campaign as well, registering ten goals and nine assists from 26 outings so far.

Alvarez has held his own despite the presence of the indomitable Erling Haaland in the squad and has turned heads at Barcelona, as per SPORT. The Catalans need a new striker to eventually succeed Robert Lewandowski and the 23-year-old could be an option.

Speaking to the press as cited by Barca Universal, the Argentinian insisted that he remains focused on City for now.

“Real Madrid or Barcelona? The truth is I’m very happy at Manchester City. I’ve been at the club for a little more than a year. I feel very happy with everything we’ve achieved,” said Alvarez.

He continued:

“From the first moment, they’ve helped me a lot. I’ve grown a lot as a player, and as a person, so I’m happy at the club. And obviously, one continues to dream and continues to want to win more titles. Now our goal is to compete and try to win them all over again!”

Alvarez was crucial in City’s Club World Cup triumph last week, scoring two goals and setting up one more from two games.