Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Leroy Sane; club unconvinced by Portuguese duo, and more - November 10, 2023

Barcelona will be desperate to get back to winning ways when they face Alaves at home on Sunday (November 12) in La Liga. Xavi's men are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Shakhtar Donetsk in midweek in the UEFA Champions League.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana have set their sights on Bayern Munich attacker Leroy Sane. Elsewhere, the La Liga champions are having doubts about permanently signing Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix and Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on November 10, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Leroy Sane

Leroy Sane has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are interested in Leroy Sane, according to SPORT. The German winger has done a decent job for Bayern Munich, amassing 47 goals and 42 assists in 150 games across competitions. However, his contract with the Bavarians expires in 2025, but he's yet to sign an extension.

Unless he commits his future at the Allianz Arena, Bayern could be tempted to cash in on him next summer. The Blaugrana are exploring attacking reinforcements for 2024 and have their eyes on the 27-year-old.

However, securing Sane's services won't be easy given Barcelona's poor finances. Barca also face stiff competition from Real Madrid for the German.

Blaugrana unconvinced by Portuguese duo

Joao Felix has struggled in recent games.

Barcelona are having second thoughts about permanently keeping Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo at the Camp Nou, according to journalist Javi Miguel.

Felix joined the club on loan this summer from Atletico Madrid, while Cancelo arrived from Manchester City, also on a temporary deal. Both players hit the ground running with the La Liga giants, prompting talks of a permanent stay.

It was previously believed that Barcelona were also keen to keep them at the club beyond next summer. However, the situation has changed drastically now. Felix is without a goal in 10 games and has struggled to create in the final third. Cancelo, meanwhile, has also raised doubts within the club.

The full-back is fast and skilful but has also displayed a degree of inconsistency, which is concerning for the club His attacking tendency has also left Barca vulnerable at the back. While a final decision hasn't been made, the Blaugrana could opt against retaining the Portuguese duo in the summer.

Gerard Pique urges for patience at Camp Nou

Barcelona legend Gerard Pique reckons Xavi is the ideal person to lead the club. The Spanish defender retired from footbal in 2022 after a lengthy and fruitful stint with the La Liga champions. The Blaugrana are hoping to get back to their heyday under Xavi, who took charge of the first team in 2021.

Barcelona won the league last season and are expected to be in the running for the Champions League this campaign. Speaking to Catalan radio station RAC1, Gerard stressed the need to win by playing good football.

"You need patience, like with any project. At Andorra, we have lost five games in a row, but I’m not going to fire the coach. As long as there are solutions, you have to be patient.

"I know that you have to win every day here, but Xavi is one of our own. He knows the club. He loves the club and is the ideal person to lead Barca," said Pique.

He continued:

"We need to win and play well, and when that’s not happening, people get frustrated and criticise you. The demands are very high, and that’s the way it should be.

"But when you’re on the inside, you get used to it. Madrid would be delighted with a win like the one we had in San Sebastian, but not us. That puts extra pressure on the players.”

The Blaugrana are third in the league after 12 games, four points behind surprise leaders Girona (31).