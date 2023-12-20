Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana eyeing Marcus Rashford; club initiate talks for Amadou Onana, and more - December 20, 2023

Barcelona welcome Almeria to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Wednesday (December 20) in the league. Xavi’s team will be keen to pick up a win, as they look to stay in contention for the league title.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are among the clubs interested in a move for Manxhester United attacker Marcus Rashford. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have initiated talks to bring Everton midfielder Amadou Onana to the Camp Nou.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on December 20, 2023:

Barcelona eyeing Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are keeping a close eye on Marcus Rashford, according to Fichajes.

The English forward has endured a difficult time at Manchester United this season, and his future remains up in the air. Rashford enjoyed a tremendous 2022-23 season, registering 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 appearances across competitions.

However, he has struggled for form this campaign, dropping down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag. The 26-year-old has appeared 21 times across competitions, scoring just two goals and setting up four.

The player is unsettled at Old Trafford and blames Ten Hag’s tactics and training methods for his poor run, as per Football Insider.

Despite his struggles, Rashford’s stock remains high, and the Blaugrana are among the clubs monitoring his situation with interest.

The La Liga champions are working to get back to their heydays under Xavi and are scouting the market for players who can help with scoring goals.

The Englishman has emerged as an option, but prising him away could prose a problem. Rashford signed a new contract with the Red Devils this summer and is expected to cost a fortune.

Barcelona’s poor finances could rule them out of a possible deal. The Spanish champions also face competition from Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain for his services.

Blaugrana initiate talks for Amadou Onana

Amadou Onana is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are already in talks with Amadou Onana’s entourage regarding a possible move in January, according to journalist Santi Aouna.

The Blaugrana have endured a difficult luck with their options in the middle of the park this season. They brought in Oriol Romeu to replace Sergio Busquets, who left this summer, but the former Girona midfielder has been a disappointment.

Meanwhile, Gavi is ruled out of the campaign after picking up an ACL injury last month, while Frenkie de Jong has also struggled with niggling injuries.

The Dutch midfielder has missed 11 games this season, and Xavi’s team has suffered as a result. The Spanish manager is looking for answers in the market and has his eyes on Onana.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a strong rise with Everton recently and is one of their most key players. Onana has appeared 17 times across competitions this season, registering two goals and one assist.

Barcelona are pleased with his efforts and recently had a meeting with the player’s camp to discuss a potential move. Manchester United are also in the race to sign the Belgian midfielder, though.

Barcelona warming up to swap deal for Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho could be on the move in January.

Barcelona are willing to consider a swap deal for Jadon Sancho, according to SPORT.

The English forward is a peripheral figure at Manchester United after a public fallout with Ten Hag. Sancho remains banished from the first team and is expected to leave in January. The Blaugrana are attentive to his situation and are planning to move for the 23-year-old.

The La Liga champions are even willing to offer Raphinha in exchange for Sacho, which would suit the Red Devils. Erik ten Hag’s team have suffered due to a lack of productivity from the wings, and the Brazilian could be the answer.

Raphinha is well aware of the rigours of the Premier League, thanks to his time at Leeds United. The 26-year-old hasn’t enjoyed the best of times since leaving Elland Road in 2022 to move to the Camp Nou. He could also be open to a move to turn his career back on track.

Meanwhile, Sancho is a generational talent, as evident from his highly successful stint with Borussia Dortmund. Barcelona could be tempted to give the Englishman the platform needed to rediscover his mojo.