Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana face Bernardo Silva competition; club plan Pau Victor stay, and more - May 3, 2024

Barcelona are putting together final preparations ahead of their visit to the Montilivi on Saturday, May 4, to face Girona in La Liga. A defeat this weekend could end Xavi's quest for the league title this season.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana face competition from Bayern Munich for the services of Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva this summer. Elsewhere, the La Liga giants are planning to permanently keep on-loan Girona striker Pau Victor at the club.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on May 3, 2024:

Barcelona face Bernardo Silva competition

Bernardo Silva (right) is wanted at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona face competition from Bayern Munich for the services of Bernardo Silva, according to SPORT.

The Portuguese midfielder is fast emerging as a priority target for the Blaugrana, who want to add more creativity to their squad this summer. Silva has been outstanding for Manchester City over the years and continues to be pivotal for Pep Guardiola.

This season, the 29-year-old has scored 11 goals and set up six in 44 games across competitions. Despite his importance to the team, speculation is ripe regarding the player's future. Silva apparently has a €58 million release clause in his contract, which makes him an enticing target for clubs across Europe.

The Blaugrana are hoping to exercise this option to get their hands on the Portuguese this summer. However, the Bavarians are ready to ruin their plans. The German giants are eager for improvements after a poor campaign and believe that Silva can be a fine addition to their roster, but the player apparently prefers a move to Barcelona.

Blaugrana plan Pau Victor stay

Barcelona are planning to make Pau Victor's stay permanent this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish striker joined the club last summer on loan from Girona and has been a revelation for the youth side. The 22-year-old has registered 17 goals and four assists and has been called up to train with the first team.

The Camp Nou hierarchy is pleased with his efforts and want him to stay beyond this summer. The Spanish striker reportedly has a €3 million buyout clause, which also makes him an affordable option for the La Liga giants.

The club are likely to lay down succession plans for Robert Lewandowksi, and Victor could learn a trick or two from the legendary Pole as well.

Chadi Riad unsure about his future

Chadi Riad could be on the move again this summer

Chadi Riad is unsure whether he will return to Barcelona this summer. The Moroccan defender joined Real Betis on loan last summer and has done a decent job.

Riad has registered 26 appearances for Los Verdiblancos this season, all but two of which have been starts. Betis have an option to sign the player permanently this summer, but recent reports have suggested that the Blaugrana want him back.

Speaking to Munro Deportivo, Riad said that he remains happy at his new home.

“Well, I don’t know; I’m very comfortable here. I wouldn’t know what to tell you, many things can change. To be honest, I have no idea. My representatives are talking about it, and I’ll see,” said Riad.

He continued:

"At the moment, I’m still thinking about Betis. I am very happy. I did not expect that in my first year as a professional I would have such a season. I owe it to my teammates.”

The 20-year-old's contract with the La Liga giants runs till 2025.