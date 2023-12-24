Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana face Claudio Echeverri competition; club eyeing Raphinha sale, and more - December 24, 2023

Barcelona have been far from their best this season. Xavi’s team have qualified for the UEFA Champions League knockouts but are fourth in La Liga, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid after 18 games.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana face competition from the Premier League for the signature of Argentine wonderkid Claudio Echeverri. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are willing to listen to offers for Raphinha this winter.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on December 24, 2023.

Barcelona face Claudio Echeverri competition

Barcelona face competition from Manchester City and Chelsea for the services of Claudio Echeverri, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Argentinean midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for La Albiceleste at the Under-17 World Cup. The 17-year-old is likely to leave River Plate in 2024 and has previously professed his love for the Blaugrana.

However, in his column for Caught Offside, Romano added that the La Liga champions’ poor finances could prose a problem in the completion of any deal for Echeverri.

“Claudio Echeverri is a brilliant young Argentinian who recently scored a hat-trick against Brazil’s U17, and he’s always mentioned his passion for Barcelona in public. Unfortunately, despite a relatively low release clause, Barça can’t make the deal happen now due to Financial Fair Play so it’s not possible to proceed,” wrote Romano.

He continued:

“Both Manchester City and Chelsea have much better chances to sign the player at this stage, and both Premier League clubs remain keen on making that happen.”

City could win the race for the player, given their current status in European football and the presence of Julian Alvarez at the Etihad.

Blaugrana eyeing Raphinha sale

Raphinha’s future remains up in the air

Barcelona are willing to sell Raphinha in January for a proper fee, according to AS.

The Brazilian forward left Leeds United in the summer of 2022 to move to the Camp Nou but has failed to live up to expectations.

This season, the player has managed three goals and seven assists in 17 outings across competitions, yet specualtion is ripe regarding his future.

The 27-year-old reportedly retains the support of his manager and remains a vital part of Xavi’s plans. However, the Blaugrana will consider his departure for a robust offer at the turn of the year.

Raphinha has been linked with a return to the Premier League for a while now, but there’s nothing concrete on the table yet.

Clubs normally refrain from investing heavily on players in the winter, but a move cannot be ruled out yet.

Rafael Marquez leading race to replace Xavi

Rafael Marquez is an option to replace Xavi at the Camp Nou.

Rafael Marquez is the favourite to take over from Xavi at Barcelona, according to AS.

The Spanish manager is under tremendous pressure at the Camp Nou, following a series of unimpressive results this season.

The Blaugrana were hoping to get back to their heyday under their former player, but things haven’t gone according to plans.

The La Liga giants are publicly backing Xavi for now, but remain linked with multiple candidates for the hot seat at the Camp Nou.

However, the frontrunner for the role is Marquez, who has been very impressive while in charge of the youth team. Club president Joan Laporte is a huge fan of the Mexican and sees him as the ideal candidate for the job if results under Xavi don’t improve.

