Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana in Frenkie de Jong contract talks; Manchester City wanted Alejandro Balde, and more - September 11, 2023

Barcelona have enjoyed a strong start to the new campaign under Xavi. The Spanish manager has had three wins and a draw in four league games and next face Real Betis at the Camp Nou on Saturday (September 16).

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are in talks with Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong regarding a new deal. Elsewhere, Manchester City wanted Barca full-back Alejandro Balde this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 11, 2023:

Barcelona in Frenkie de Jong contract talks

Frenkie de Jong is an integral part of Xavi’s plans at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have placed a new contract on the table for Frenkie de Jong, according to SPORT.

The Dutch midfielder has become a prominent figure under Xavi at the Camp Nou. His impressive performances have forced suitors across the continent to take note. Even though the player’s contract with the La Liga giants runs till 2026, the club are not willing to take any chances.

The La Liga champions are pleased with the 26-year-old’s efforts, both on and off the pitch. The two parties have gone through troubled times in the past, particularly last season when Barcelona attempted to offload him to Manchester United. However, all that's water under the bridge right now, and the Spanish giants want to reward De Jong for his performances.

The Blaugrana are working to extend his stay at the Camp Nou to keep potential suitors at bay. Manchester City have also had their eyes on the Dutchman in the past, so the La Liga champions are keen to ensure that De Jong stays put at the club.

Manchester City wanted Alejandro Balde

Manchester City were interested in Alejandro Balde this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spanish full-back rose through the ranks at Barcelona and exploded into the scene last season. His efforts apparently turned heads at the Emirates, with Pep Guardiola in the market for a new left-back.

The Spanish manager has utilized Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji, Josko Gvardiol and Sergio Gomez in the position but wants a permanent solution. Guardiola appreciates Balde and instructed City to enter talks to prise him away. The Premier League champions did knock on the door but were swiftly turned away by the Blaugrana.

The La Liga champions hold the teenager in high regards and refused to entertain any talks of his departure. Balde’s contract with the club runs till 2024 and has a release clause of €500 million. Barcelona are likely to tie him down to an extension soon.

Xavi close to signing new deal

Xavi is close to committing his future at the Camp Nou, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Spanish manager has taken Barcelona back to the top since taking charge of the club in 2021. He won the league and Spanish Supercup last season and is expected to fight for the UEFA Champions League this year. Xavi has also implemented an entertaining style of play that was missing at the Camp Nou for a while.

However, his contract with the Blaugrana expires at the end of this season, but the club are engaged in talks to extend his stay. Negotiations have proceeded as expected, and a breakthrough has been reached.

The Spanish manager is expected to sign a new deal with the La Liga champions soon, and an official confirmation could arrive next week.