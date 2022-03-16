Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana handed chance to sign Neymar; club considering move for Bayern Munich ace, and more - 16 March 2022

Barcelona are preparing to face Galatasaray at the NEF Stadyumu on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League round of 16. The tie is evenly poised at 0-0 from the first leg, but the Blaugrana are expected to secure passage to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants have been handed a chance to re-sign Neymar. Elsewhere, the Blaugrana are considering a move for a Bayern Munich striker.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 16th March 2022:

Barcelona handed chance to sign Neymar

Neymar is expected to leave PSG this summer.

Barcelona have been handed the chance to sign Neymar, according to Barca Universal via Foot Mercato. The Brazilian has blown hot and cold at the Parc des Princes this season. PSG have offered his services to quite a few top clubs around Europe, including the Blaugrana.

Neymar became a household name at the Camp Nou before deciding to pursue a new challenge in 2017. He secured a record-breaking move to Paris but has failed to live up to his billing with the Ligue 1 giants.

The Parisians are planning wholesale changes to their squad following the recent debacle against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League. The French giants have run out of patience with Neymar and are willing to cash in on him this summer.

Barcelona have been sounded out, but they are unlikely to pursue that path. The Brazilian has been pegged with injuries and disciplinary woes recently. His €30 million annual wages could also dissuade the Blaugrana.

Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are focused on alternate targets this summer. As such, they are expected to pass on the opportunity to sign their former star.

Blaugrana considering Robert Lewandowski move

Robert Lewandowski could play at the Camp Nou next season.

Barcelona are planning a move for Robert Lewandowski, according to journalist Toni Juanmarti.

The Polish international has been one of the top strikers in the world in the past few seasons. His current contract is set to run out in 2023. The Bayern Munich striker is unimpressed by the Bavarians' reluctance to offer him a new deal. The 33-year-old is now seeking a new challenge away from the Allianz Arena.

Toni Juanmartí @tjuanmarti 🏼 En el club hay bastante consenso respecto a Lewandowski. ¿Fichará por el Barça? No lo sé, pero el polaco gusta ‘arriba’ y ‘abajo’ y encaja en lo que se busca. Diría que es una opción real. Otra cosa es que al final se decida ir con todo a por él… y que él quiera fichar, claro 🏼 En el club hay bastante consenso respecto a Lewandowski. ¿Fichará por el Barça? No lo sé, pero el polaco gusta ‘arriba’ y ‘abajo’ y encaja en lo que se busca. Diría que es una opción real. Otra cosa es que al final se decida ir con todo a por él… y que él quiera fichar, claro 👉🏼 En el club hay bastante consenso respecto a Lewandowski. ¿Fichará por el Barça? No lo sé, pero el polaco gusta ‘arriba’ y ‘abajo’ y encaja en lo que se busca. Diría que es una opción real. Otra cosa es que al final se decida ir con todo a por él… y que él quiera fichar, claro https://t.co/RqTUbpSdJO

Lewandowski is already wanted by the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Manchester City. The Blaugrana have now entered the fray as they look to rebuild their attack this summer. The Polish striker could be an asset for Xavi next season, so the Blaugrana are contemplating a move for him.

Henrik Larsson criticises former club for Ronald Koeman treatment

Ronald Koeman was shown the door after a difficult start to the season.

Henrik Larsson has slammed Barcelona for their unceremonious sacking of Ronald Koeman. The Dutchman was shown the door three months into the new season after a string of poor results. Larsson was among Koeman's assistants at the Camp Nou.

Speaking to Fotbollskanalen, the Swedish legend said that the treatment handed out to Koeman was undeserved, especially as he blooded several young players.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Henrik Larsson: "There were many players that we promoted to the first team. Pedri, Gavi, NIco... they will be great Barcelona players in the future. Ronald (Koeman) did a fantastic job with the young players. He gave Barcelona a good base to build upon." Henrik Larsson: "There were many players that we promoted to the first team. Pedri, Gavi, NIco... they will be great Barcelona players in the future. Ronald (Koeman) did a fantastic job with the young players. He gave Barcelona a good base to build upon." https://t.co/PrikhXg3QA

“Of course it was turbulent. During the first season, everything went well until March, when we lost against Granada at home. After that we felt there was less support from above, after Laporta became president. And so, it continued until the summer. We went on summer holidays, and I didn’t know if I was going to continue the following season. We had a decision on this very late. It’s a pity,” said Larsson.

He continued:

“For me, it doesn’t matter too much, but to treat Ronald Koeman like that, he didn’t deserve it. After all the work we had done, the cleaning up that Ronald had done to make things possible, then I don’t think he deserved not to be told (that he was going to be sacked). No one thought that Messi would leave the club, and that affected the whole squad. It was a tough moment, but as a coach you have to try to shut out the outside noise and know that you are there to work."

Koeman delivered the 2020-21 Copa Del Rey title during his short stay at the Camp Nou.

