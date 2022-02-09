Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana interested in Ajax star; Gerard Pique advised Matthijs de Ligt against Camp Nou move, and more - 8 February 2022

Barcelona travel to the RCDE Stadium on Sunday to face Espanyol in La Liga. The Blaugrana are fourth in the league table after 22 games, 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid, albeit with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are interested in an Ajax star. Elsewhere, Gerard Pique reportedly advised Matthijs de Ligt against moving to the Camp Nou. On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on 8th February 2022:

Barcelona interested in Nicolas Tagliafico

Barcelona are interested in Nicolas Tagliafico.

Barcelona are interested in Nicolas Tagliafico, according to The Hard Tackle via Fichajes. The Blaugrana were eager to secure the Argentinean’s services this January, but the move failed to materialise.

Tagliafico joined Ajax four years ago, and soon cemented his place in their starting lineup. He has been integral to the Eredivisie side’s recent success. However, the Argentinean has dropped down the pecking order of late, and is no longer guaranteed game time at the Johan Cruyff Arena.

The 29-year-old has started just twice in the league this season, and has played second fiddle to Daley Blind of late. Tagliafico's future continues to hang in the balance, so the Blaugrana are planning to take advantage of the situation.

The La Liga giants are on the lookout for a new left-back this year. Manager Xavi Hernandez lacks a proper backup to Jordi Alba. The Spaniard has struggled for consistency this season, while Alejandro Balde is yet to earn the trust of his manager.

Barcelona were looking to mitigate the issue by roping in Tagliafico in the winter, but Ajax refused to let the Argentinean leave. However, the Blaugrana have not given up in their pursuit of the 29-year-old.

The La Liga giants could return for Tagliafico in the summer. With his current contract set to expire next year, the Argentinean could be allowed by Ajax to leave.

Gerard Pique advised Matthijs de Ligt against Camp Nou move

Gerard Pique reportedly advised Matthijs de Ligt not to join Barcelona.

Gerard Pique reportedly advised Matthijs de Ligt not to join the Blaugrana, according to The Hard Tackle via Sport.

The Dutchman was contemplating a move to the Camp Nou in 2019, with the club also interested in his services. De Ligt eventually ended up joining Juventus that summer.

— @sport In 2019, De Ligt was crazy to sign for Barcelona. However, the player decided against it because Piqué told him it was not the right time to sign for Barça. He argued that the Dutchman would not have enough minutes. Piqué denies this, but De Ligt and Mino Raiola don't. In 2019, De Ligt was crazy to sign for Barcelona. However, the player decided against it because Piqué told him it was not the right time to sign for Barça. He argued that the Dutchman would not have enough minutes. Piqué denies this, but De Ligt and Mino Raiola don't.— @sport https://t.co/VPUf4E1Bhw

It has now been revealed that the 22-year-old was talked out of joining the Blaugrana by Pique.

The two met while holidaying in the Caribbean islands. De Ligt reportedly informed Pique of his desire to join the Blaugrana. However, the Spaniard warned De Ligt that he would struggled for game time if he joined the La Liga giants. That forced the Dutchman to change his mind, and move to Turin instead.

Pique reportedly denies having talked De Ligt out of joining Barcelona, but the player and his agent Mino Raiola seem to think otherwise. Meanwhile, the Blaugrana are reportedly interested in De Ligt, but Bayern Munich and Manchester United are also in the fray.

Ivan Campo praises Xavi

Ivan Campo has heaped praise on Xavi for steering Barcelona out of troubled waters.

Real Madrid legend Ivan Campo has heaped praise on Xavi for steering the Blaugrana out of troubled waters since taking charge. The Blaugrana have moved from ninth to fourth in the La Liga standings under their former player.

Speaking to Radio Marca, as relayed by The Hard Tackle, Campo said that Xavi has returned joy to the team.

“He has raised the team again, a team with joy. Because of the people who have come and the way of playing that he has brought so special to Barça, and those old players with a lot of experience who have regained that positive energy that Xavi gives off when it comes to making a team and the way of seeing football,” said Campo.

“And when victories like yesterday’s come, important ones, with a 4-1 at half-time to recover ideas and feelings. And it’s nice to see him celebrate in the locker room,” continued Campo.

Xavi will now hope for a strong end to the season.

