Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana have Joao Cancelo agreement; club working on Lamine Yamal renewal, and more - September 28, 2023

Barcelona lock horns with Sevilla at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, their temporary home for the season, on Friday (September 29) in La Liga. Xavi will be keen to return to winning ways following a come-from-behind 2-2 draw at Mallorca in midweek.

Meanwhile, the Blaugrana reportedly have a gentleman's agreement with Manchester City for right-back Joao Cancelo. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are working to tie their latest sensation Lamine Yamal down to a new deal.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 28, 2023:

Barcelona have Joao Cancelo agreement

Joao Cancelo has enjoyed a blistering start to life at Barca.

Barcelona already have a verbal agreement in place with Manchester City to permanently sign Joao Cancelo next summer, according to journalist Jose Alvarez.

The Portuguese full-back joined the Blaugrana on loan for this season on deadline day and has hit the ground running. Cancelo has cemented his place in Xavi's XI with a string of impressive performances.

The 29-year-old has registered two goals and one assist in five outings for the La Liga champions, prompting talks of a permanent stay. Cancelo cn perate on either flank, which makes him perfect for Xavi's tactics. Despite his skillset, the player is surplus to requirements under Pep Guardiola, who doesn't consider him part of plans at the Etihad.

The Portuguese spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich. Barcelona were interested in his services at the start of this year but lost out to the Bavarians in the race for his signature.

However, they got their man this summer. albeit on loan. It's now reported that they have an agreement in place to sign Cancelo permanently at the end of the season. The La Liga giants have promised to pay €35 million for the 29-year-old, who is desperate to convert his temporary arrival into a full-time stay.

Blaugrana working on Lamine Yamal renewal

Barcelona are working to tie Lamine Yamal down to a new deal, according to club insider Marta Ramon.

The 16-year-old broke into Xavi's starting XI this season and already looks like the next big thing out of La Masia. His efforts have caused a stir across the continent, so the Blaugrana are eager to keep his suitors at bay.

The La Liga champions have already reached an agreement regarding a new deal with the player's entourage. Only the signing-off remains, which the club hope to complete by next week.

The new contract would see Yamal stay at the Camp Nou till 2026. Barcelona have set his release clause at €1 billionn as they look to keep their prized asset for as long as possible.

Vitor Roque set to arrive in January

Vitor Roque is set to join Barca in January, according to SPORT. They have a €61 million deal with Athletico Paranaense for the player, who's supposed to arrive next summer. However, Xavi is pushing for his arrival in January, as he wants to lessen Robert Lewandowski's goalscoring burden.

Roque is set to be sidelined for eight weeks after picking up an injury in the recent game against Internacional. The 18-year-old will not rush his recovery, as Barcelona have already informed him that he's set to arrive at the Camp Nou in January.

However, the Blaugrana might have to offload players to fit the Brazilian in their wage bill.