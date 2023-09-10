Barcelona Transfer News Roundup: Blaugrana in Joao Palhinha battle; Robert Lewandowski rejected Saudi Arabia offer, and more - September 10, 2023

Barcelona won the league last season and will be competing in the UEFA Champions League this year. Xavi has upgraded his squad to fight on all fronts this campaign.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are locked in a three-way battle for Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha. Elsewhere, striker Robert Lewandowski turned down a massive offer to move to the Middle East this summer.

On that note, here's a look at the key Barcelona transfer stories as on September 10, 2023:

Barcelona in Joao Palhinha battle

Joao Palhinha has admirers at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona are locked in a three-way battle with Manchester United and Bayern Munich for Joao Palhinha, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Portuguese midfielder has earned rave reviews with his performances for Fulham. Palhinha was close to a move to Bayern Munich on deadline day, but a transfer failed to materialise.

The Blaugrana are looking for a replacement for Sergio Busquets, who left to join Inter Miami in the MLS this summer. Oriol Romeu was roped in, but he's only considered a short-term fix.

Palhinha's abilities make him a decent successor to the legendary Busquets at the Camp Nou. However, prising the Portuguese away from Crave Cottage would be a struggle, as the Bavarians are expected to return for him in January.

Manchester United also have their eyes on the 28-year-old, possibly as an eventual replacement for Casemiro.

Robert Lewandowski rejected Saudi Arabia offer

Robert Lewandowski was wanted in Saudi Arabia this summer.

Robert Lewandowski turned down a blockbuster move to the Middle East this summer, according to acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Polish striker is one of the finest strikers of his generation and has been in decent form since joining Barcelona last summer. Clubs from Saudi Arabia have targeted big name players this summer and have lured quite a few away by offering massive wages. Lewandowski was also on their wishlist.

There were multiple approaches from different clubs in the country to take the veteran striker to the Middle East.

However, Lewandowski was adamant about staying at Camp Nou and rejected all proposals for an exit. Kevin De Bryne and David Alaba were also targetted, but both turned down offers, too.

Ousmane Dembele slammed for Camp Nou exit

Ousmane Dembele left the Camp Nou this summer.

Barcelona sporting committee member Enric Masip has slammed Ousmane Dembele for his decision to leave Camp Nou this summer.

The French forward appeared set to stay with the La Liga champions this year but performed a late U-turn to complete a move to Paris Saint-Germain. Speaking recently, as cited by SPORT, Masip criticised Dembele for his lack of commitment.

"Everyone must be disappointed (by his exit). I like good players, but I prefer committed players. If you have both, perfect. Dembele already demonstrated his lack of commitment when he did not renew.

"I prefer a player who gives me a seven or an eight to one who gives me a ten and two days later goes to another team to win more," said Masip.

Masip also said that the Blaugrana are better off with a committed player like Raphinha than Dembele.

“It is very easy to kiss the shield when you score a goal or sell smoke on social networks.

"There’s nothing wrong with wanting to earn more, but when one is committed, one does not look at the money and does not say one thing one day and something else another day," said Masip.

He continued:

“I’d rather play with a boy from the quarry or with Raphinha, who gives everything in every training session, than with someone who one day gives you a nine and another gives you a three.”

Dembele failed to live up to expectations at the Camp Nou.